Seahawks' new QB named biggest winner of 2025 NFL free agency
The Seattle Seahawks have been among the NFL's busiest teams over the last week, trading away two offensive stars and agreeing to terms with the top free-agent quarterback on the market. The team is expected to sign former No. 3 overall pick Sam Darnold to a three-year, $100.5 million contract.
While not everyone agrees with the Seahawks' decision to trade away quarterback Geno Smith and wide receiver DK Metcalf, one analyst is buying in. NFL.com's Jeffri Chadiha highlighted the winners and losers from the first wave of free agency and named Darnold the biggest winner.
"The money Darnold landed -- $100.5 million over three years -- didn't quite match what one might expect for a coveted signal-caller on the open market, but there are some notable benefits to moving west from Minnesota," wrote Chadiha. "The most obvious is that he'll be reunited with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak, who was the San Francisco 49ers passing game coordinator when Darnold was a backup to Brock Purdy on that team in 2023."
Seattle may have solidified the future of the quarterback position, but the team still has a ton of holes to fill. Despite these concerns, Chadiha thinks the Seahawks are in a good spot due their salary cap situation.
"They've got the time and the money ($67.4 million in projected cap space, per Over the Cap, before the Darnold signing is taken into account) to acquire what he needs," concluded Chadiha.
The Seahawks may very well improve by adding Darnold but it's hard to see the team getting much better in 2025 considering the state of the offensive line and wide receiver core. Fortunately, Seattle has plenty of draft capital after moving Smith and Metcalf.
Darnold, 27, is coming off an incredible 2024 season in which he finished with 4,319 passing yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. For his career, the former top-five pick has passed for 16,383 yards, 98 touchdowns and 68 interceptions.
