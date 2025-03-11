Colin Cowherd goes wild over Sam Darnold, Seattle Seahawks pairing
During the first day of legal tampering, the Seattle Seahawks were able to come to terms with Sam Darnold on a three-year deal. The veteran quarterback will make $110 million over the next three years, which is a lot of money — but a steal for a starting-caliber quarterback in the NFL.
Not everyone agrees it was the right move for Seattle, with some of the instant grades coming in rather low. Others believe it keeps the Seahawks on track for 2025, while some see this as an upgrade.
MORE: Seahawks should kick tires on rival receiver to replace DK Metcalf
FS1 personality Colin Cowherd falls into this category, saying the Seahawks not only saved money with Darnold but that he's a better player than Geno Smith who was just traded to the Las Vegas Raiders.
Cowherd has always been a fan of Darnold and was on a victory tour throughout 2024 as Darnold lit up the stat sheet with Minnesota. He continues to heap praise on the USC product while pointing out that he's in his prime.
In fact, Cowherd stated that he's younger than Joe Burrow, Lamar Jackson, and Josh Allen, and is on a "Baker Mayfield contract." He added that he's going to make $10 million less than Geno Smith, and only slightly more than DK Metcalf will make with the Pittsburgh Steelers but won't give the team headaches.
Time will tell if this was the right move but it's safe to say Cowherd would pull the trigger 100 times out of 100.
