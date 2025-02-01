NFL free agency: Seahawks underrated vet ranks among top 25 players
The Seattle Seahawks have a lot of tough choices to make over the coming weeks as they shape their roster heading towards the 2025 NFL draft. While this is a talented team it's also imbalanced and incapable of competing for a Super Bowl with the offensive line in the state that it's in. That means we may see some major changes coming down the line soon, beginning with some long-time veterans getting the axe for cap reasons.
One name to watch is defensive tackle Jarran Reed, who has performed well since returning to Seattle. However, he's now 32 years old and is about to become a free agent. On that note, some folks think he's actually one of the best free agents in this class. Ben Rolfe at Pro Football Network has ranked Reed 23rd out of the top 100.
PFN on free agent Jarran Reed
"A long-time starter for the Seahawks, Packers, and Chiefs, Reed turned 32 in December but still played all 17 games for the third time in the last four seasons (eight starts). Reed regressed from 7.5 sacks in 2023 to 4.5 sacks in 2024, but actually increased his total pressures (43 to 48) and pressure percentage (9.5% to 12.9%). Reed did see his role cut a bit after the Seahawks drafted Byron Murphy in the first round (and with Leonard Williams enjoying a career year)."
Reed re-joined the Seahawks on a two-year, $9 million deal and has more than lived up to that price-tag since. Re-signing him to a similar one-year deal isn't a bad idea, but his age makes it more likely that the Seahawks will try to replace him with a promising draft pick.
Then again, you can never have too many pass rushers in today's NFL and Reed is a valuable contributor. If general manager John Schneider can find room to keep Reed without sacrificing resources that should go towards the offensive line, so be it.
