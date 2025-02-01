NFL analyst emphasizes Seahawks’ biggest need in 2025
The Seattle Seahawks are in need of making changes if they want to get back to the playoffs in 2025.
For the Seahawks, it all starts in the trenches, where they had one of the worst pass-protecting units in the NFL.
ESPN insider Brady Henderson lists the offensive line as the biggest need for an upgrade this offseason.
"The Seahawks will need a new left guard and at least one upgrade at another interior spot. Smith threw too many interceptions this season, but he also had too much of the offense on his shoulders and not enough help carrying it," Henderson writes.
There has been a need for better offensive line play for the past few years with the Seahawks, but after missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year, general manager John Schneider may have a little more urgency when it comes to that part of building the roster.
"With his seat getting hotter in the post Pete Carroll-era, general manager John Schneider will buck his career trends and start investing heavily in the offensive line. The Seahawks will spend on Ben Bredeson and James Daniels to secure their guard spots and add Mekhi Becton to potentially kick back out to tackle. I'm not sure it will actually work, but they'll start spending, for sure."
The Seahawks will begin upgrading their offensive line when NFL free agency officially begins on Wednesday, March 12.
