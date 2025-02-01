Two key defenders Seahawks can't afford to lose
The Seattle Seahawks are in need of fortifying their defense this offseason, but they need to figure out whether it is best to run it back with players currently on the roster or to switch them out with different guys.
Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen is entering his fourth season in the NFL, which means he will be a free agent at the end of the 2025 season.
ESPN insider Brady Henderson thinks the Seahawks will find some clarity on Woolen this offseason.
"The cornerback has been up and down the past two seasons and will be eligible for an extension with one year left on his rookie deal. If the Seahawks have reservations about paying him, this offseason would be the time to determine whether they'd be better off trading him for a significant return," Henderson writes.
Woolen had an amazing rookie year, but has come down to earth since. He can still be a great player opposite Devon Witherspoon in the secondary, but it remains to be seen if he is worth signing to a long-term deal.
The team has even less time to determine defensive tackle Jarran Reed's future. Reed, 33, can test the open market this offseason, but a return to the Seahawks isn't out of the question.
"Reed has played well for Seattle, and the interior defensive line is a massive priority in coach Mike Macdonald's defensive scheme. The questions with him revolve around his age -- he just turned 32 -- and the right number at which to try to bring him back. He had 4.5 sacks this season," ESPN's Dan Graziano writes.
The Seahawks did select Byron Murphy II with the No. 16 overall pick in last year's draft to potentially replace Reed, but having both of them on the defensive line will help Seattle in the long run.
If the Seahawks find a way to sign both to long-term deals, it will be a confirmation of the work done over the past few years. If not, it could spell a re-tooling for the Seahawks that could put the team on a rough path moving forward.
