NFL free agency: Seattle Seahawks hosting familiar face at cornerback
The Seattle Seahawks are hosting former cornerback Shaquill Griffin for a free agent visit today, according to report by NFL insider Jordan Schultz. At this late point in free agency, Griffin is technically one of the better corners who are still on the market.
Griffin was originally a third-round draft pick by Seattle back in the 2017 NFL draft. He played 57 games for the Seahawks over the next four years, including 53 starts. Seattle also drafted his twin brother Shaquem Griffin the following year in the fifth round, but he's been out of the league since the 2020 season ended.
Shaquill also left the Seahawks after that year, signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, where he put in 19 games over the next two seasons. Since then Griffin has bounced around a bit, putting in time with the Houston Texans, Carolina Panthers and Minnesota Vikings. All together he's appeared in 106 games at this level now.
Griffin somehow made the Pro Bowl in 2019, but he's never earned a PFF grade higher than 77.0 in a single year and was never really an above-average starter at any point. Now in the twilight of his career, he should be considered backup material only.
Most likely the Seahawks are considering adding Griffin to the competition at the left boundary spot, where surprise 2024 breakout Josh Jobe is projected to start but also only under contract for one year. By no means should signing Griffin prevent the Seahawks from drafting a cornerback.
