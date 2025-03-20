NFL free agency: Seahawks named best fit for 10,000-yard ex-superstar WR
Even though the Seattle Seahawks have added Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdez-Scantling since trading DK Metcalf, they still appear to be in the market for another wide receiver. We know this because the team was reportedly ready to meet with former Dallas Cowboys wideout Michael Gallup.
With that in mind, it's worth examining some other options at wide receiver who are still available. The biggest name on the market remains Stefon Diggs, a four-time Pro Bowler with 70 career touchdowns and over 10,000 career receiving yards. At least one analyst believes the Seahawks would be the best fit for Diggs.
Here's Nick Shook at NFL.com making the case for Diggs to land in Seattle.
"The Seahawks have cap space already took a swing on one 31-year-old receiver with a documented injury history, signing Cooper Kupp. Diggs' path back to the field is complicated by the ACL injury that ended his 2024 campaign in October, and this pairing probably wouldn't provide Diggs with a massive number of targets, presuming the Seahawks build out of the running game. But his versatility and experience -- plus Seattle's need to fill out its receiving corps -- makes this an ideal fit..."
Diggs is admittedly past his prime and coming off an injury, but the Seahawks wouldn't be looking for him to fill a huge role in their new passing offense centered around Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Cupp. In fact, Diggs might not even be their number three option - a role that may fall to Valdez-Scantling, whose chops as a vertical threat could make him a better option than Diggs at this point in his career.
Then again, the last time he was healthy for a full season Diggs posted almost 1,200 yards and scored eight touchdowns - and that was only in 2023. Before getting injured last season with Houston Diggs was on pace for over 1,000 yards and six touchdowns.
At worst Diggs would make for one hell of a WR4 - and given the recent injury he can't be terribly expensive to sign. Seattle should be kicking the tires on this.
