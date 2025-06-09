All Seahawks

NFL expert shares high praise for Seattle Seahawks rookie

In April’s draft, Seahawks’ GM John Schneider selected 11 players, nine on the offensive side of the ball. That included an intriguing tight end prospect

Russell Baxter

Nov 30, 2024; Syracuse, New York, USA; Miami Hurricanes tight end Elijah Arroyo (8) runs with the ball after a catch against Syracuse Orange defensive back Clarence Lewis (3) during the second half at the JMA Wireless Dome. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images
The Seattle Seahawks have a new look on offense, from a new coordinator (Klint Kubiak) and starting quarterback (Sam Darnold), to numerous changes in the wide receiver room.

There’s also a new tight end in second-round draft choice Elijah Arroyo. The 6’5”, 250-pound performer comes off a career campaign with the Miami Hurricanes. On a recent appearance of the Ross Tucker Podcast, Greg Cosell had praise for the Seahawks’ rookie.

In his first three seasons with the Hurricanes, Arroyo played in a total of 23 contests (12 in 2021). It added up to a mere 11 receptions for 163 yards and one touchdown. In 2024, he appeared in 13 games and put up solid numbers, amassing 35 catches for 590 yards (16.9 average) and made seven trips to the end zone.

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com had this pre-draft scouting report of the talented prospect. “Arroyo enters the evaluation process with questions to answer after a knee injury took chunks of two seasons from him. He displayed a willingness as both a point-of-attack and move blocker, but his technique and play strength will need upgrading. He’s an average athlete who struggles to beat man coverage but appeared to get faster and more fluid as the 2024 season wore on. He plays with awareness in space and secures throws with sure hands in traffic. Arroyo is a move tight end whose medical and athletic testing need to check out to give him a legitimate shot at being a productive pro.”

The Seahawks could really use a tight end with more big-play ability. In his three seasons with the Seahawks, former Broncos’ tight end Noah Fant has caught a combined 130 passes—with only five of those receptions going for touchdowns.

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.