NFL power rankings: ESPN puts Seahawks in mediocre spot after Super Bowl
With the Philadelphia Eagles' dominant win over the Kansas City Chiefs last night the 2024 NFL season is finally over. Now all 32 teams are back to 0-0 and technically speaking they all have the same chances of making it to next year's Super Bowl. We all know that's not really true, though.
There are several strong contenders around the league (mostly in the AFC), a bunch of bums with no chance of even making the playoffs and a handful of teams that are stuck somewhere in the middle. That's where the Seattle Seahawks find themselves going into the 2025 offseason.
In a new batch of offseason power rankings from ESPN, Seattle came in at number 15 on their list.
ESPN on ranking Seahawks 15th
"Now that they've hired Klint Kubiak as offensive coordinator, the focus of the Seahawks' offseason will turn to their long list of contract questions. Fifteen of their starters are either pending free agents (Ernest Jones IV, Jarran Reed, Laken Tomlinson), veterans who will want new deals (Geno Smith, DK Metcalf), 2022 draft picks who are eligible for extensions... or highly paid players who could conceivably be cut (Dre'Mont Jones, Tyler Lockett, Uchenna Nwosu, Noah Fant)."
That's a lot of question marks to sort out over the next few weeks for general manager John Schneider. The first order of business is what to do at quarterback, where the latest reporting suggests the team is "all in' on Geno Smith and appear set to give him a contract extension.
That move means Seattle is not interested in blowing things up and starting over - so instead we should expect more of a tweaking or "retooling" kind of offseason. To keep their defense going strong they have to re-sign Ernest Jones, but after that pretty much all of their attention should go towards improving and upgrading their offensive line unit, because without that nothing else they do is going to matter.
