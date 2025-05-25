NFL analyst picks emerging Seattle Seahawks tackle as their best candidate for new offensive line award
Offensive linemen tend to get overlooked by average NFL fans. The lone exception to the rule may be those fans whose teams have had a bad offensive line for a decade and a half. There's only one team that really qualifies there, and it's the Seattle Seahawks - who have somehow managed to field a poor unit up front every single year that John Schneider has been their general manager.
While the current group is rightfully considered one of the world in the league, there are a couple of bright spots on the left side of the line. Rookie Grey Zabel is the best interior lineman the Seahawks have drafted in the Schneider era and he should provide a solid long-term starter at left guard.
The other is emerging left tackle Charles Cross, who just had his fifth-year option picked up after another modest step forward in this third NFL season. According to Jacob Infante at Pro Football Network, Cross is the team's best candidate to win the league's new Protector of the Year award.
"Cross is the major bright spot on an otherwise lackluster Seattle Seahawks offensive line. He might be hurt by the unit’s overall performance, but individually, he’s one of the best starting left tackles in the NFL today."
When he's healthy right tackle Abe Lucas is actually the Seahawks' best offensive lineman - providing a mean streak and setting a tone that's sorely missing otherwise. However, Lucas just hasn't been able to stay on the field much the last two seasons, missing a total of 21 games. Lucas has also occasionally looked sluggish when he has been out there, likely related to his long-term knee pain.
And so Cross is the Seahawks' best hope for now, at least until we see Grey Zabel really grow into his game as a pro. There's a chance Zabel could hit the ground running as a star right away, but that's rare for a rookie lineman - even when he's the best prospect at his position.
Cross is a solid starter for now, but he'll need to take the next step forward in 2025 if Seattle is going to give him a lucrative long-term contract extension.
