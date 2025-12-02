Seahawks must re-sign PFF's best free agent in 2026

The Seattle Seahawks (9-3) have been making a statement this 2025 NFL Season as they are serious contenders for the NFC West Divisional title and a Super Bowl run. The Seahawks have been well-balanced on offense, and even the multiple running back scheme is not a fan favorite. Either way, fourth-year running back Kenneth Walker III is getting some great recognition as an efficient playmaker.

That is why Pro Football Focus has Walker regarded as the top incoming free agents overall, this upcoming offseason. Seattle’s front office needs to do what it can to ensure that Walker returns as a Seahawk next season and beyond.

Walker is in the final year of his four-year rookie deal worth $8.4 million. He is earning a base salary of $1.856 million this season. It is unknown what Walker wants after his rookie deal is over, but it shouldn’t be top-tier or alarming numbers.

Quarterback Sam Darnold is on a three-year; $100.5 million deal, so the Seahawks can surround him with talented playmakers or extend great players. Star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and left tackle Charles Cross are both extension-eligible this upcoming offseason. Walker’s worth might be impacted by how the Seahawks pay JSN and Cross first.

Regardless, the Seahawks must ensure one of their more consistent offensive-skilled players gets his worth. Through the last three seasons, Walker has rushed for 2,528 yards and 24 touchdowns on 600 carries and 102 receptions for 723 yards and two touchdowns.

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) runs the ball during the second half against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (43) at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In 12 games played this season, Walker has rushed for 733 yards and four touchdowns on 160 carries while also catching 20 receptions for 175 yards. He has averaged 4.2 yards per carry in seven of the 12 games played this season.

He is a much more explosive and durable running back for the Seahawks than he has been in his previous three seasons. Walker has 24 explosive run plays, which is fifth in the league, and forced 35 missed tackles, which is the ninth-highest in the league.

In terms of PFF grades, Walker is easily one of the most efficient running backs. Walker currently possesses a quality production of 89.8, which would be his best in his four seasons in the league. Finally, Walker has an overall grade of 90.3, which ranks him as the second-best among running backs in the league.

It is clear he is among the most productive, athletic, and strongest running backs in the league. It will be hard for the Seahawks to replace a player like Walker either through free agency or in the 2026 NFL Draft. Walker doesn’t have massive statistics because of his share of the scheme with Zach Charbonnet, but he is just as important as JSN or Cross.

