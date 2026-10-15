3 Bold Predictions For Seahawks vs. Broncos in Week 6

The Seattle Seahawks have a short week as they travel to the Mile High City to take on the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football in Week 6.

Seattle is coming off a disheartening loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, falling 32-29 to their undefeated NFC West rival. They're now 3-2, which is the same record as the Broncos, who are also 2-0 at home this season and fresh off a win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

For the Seahawks, a win would do wonders for their confidence and would allow them to stay within strking distance of the 49ers. Securing a win could be more possible for them should they make good on the following three bold predictions.

Emanuel Wilson runs for 100 yards

Seattle Seahawks RB Emanuel Wilson celebrates after running for a two-yard touchdown against the San Francisco 49ers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Emanuel Wilson has been taking a lot of heat his year since stepping into a more prominent role. With Jadarian Price injured, Wilson has taken the top spot in the backfield but has yet to take off. In Week 5, he had just 3.1 yards per attempt, going for 61 yards on 20 attempts. He did score a touchdown, but also lost a fumble.

The good news for Wilson is that Denver hasn't been great against the run this year. They're ranked 29th against the run, surrendering 726 yards through five games. That should help Wilson put together a strong performance, and in this bold prediction, he rushes for over 100 yards for the first time as a Seahawk.

Byron Murphy II, Leonard Williams each record a sack

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Byron Murphy II before the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Byron Murphy II was a disruptive force once again in Week 5, recording two sacks against the 49ers. He's now tied with fellow defensive lineman Leonard Williams for the team lead with three on the year.

Bo Nix has been sacked six times in five games, which isn't terrible, but the Seahawks have the talent to add to that total. In our second bold prediction, both Murphy and Williams record a sack on Nix as the Seattle defense makes life tough on the home team.

Sam Darnold plays a clean game

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Darnold had a rough outing in Week 5, throwing two interceptions. He now has five interceptions over the past three games, which has been a major concern for the Seattle offense. If they're going to get a win on Thursday, the Seahawks need Darnold to protect the ball. In our final bold prediction, he does that as he plays the entire game without a turnover.

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