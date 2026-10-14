3 Score Predictions for Seahawks vs. Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Denver Broncos for their Week 6 matchup on Thursday Night Football.

In a battle of two contending teams in primetime, anything can happen as the season kicks into another gear. Some members of the Seattle Seahawks On SI staff predicted what the score of the contest would be and explained their reasoning.

Russell Baxter: Seahawks 18, Broncos 14

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald is seen prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike Macdonald's club couldn't hang onto the ball last weekend at home against the 49ers. The Seahawks hae committed eight turnovers in their last three games, five of those interceptions by quarterback Sam Darnold.

Seattle's running game has slowed to a crawl, but this week Macdonald's defense stifles a lifeless Denver offense. The 'Hawks settle for six Jason Meyers field goals and escape the Mile High City with a victory.

Jeremy Brener: Broncos 22, Seahawks 20

Bo Nix throws a pass for a touchdown to Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks have been within three points in three of their five matchups, which suggests that this game could end up in either direction. That's exactly what the schedule-makers were hoping for when they scheduled this matchup on primetime for Week 6.

In a battle of former division rivals, the Seahawks and Broncos will renew their rivalry in what should be an incredibly physical, defensive game.

If the contest ends up emerging into a track meet, I like the Seahawks. Their offense has performed better than the Broncos over the course of the season. However, if things remain close, the Broncos should have a better chance to pull this out.

I think the altitude, home atmosphere and traveling on a short week is a tough combination for the Seahawks to try and overcome.

Randy Gurzi: Seahawks 24, Broncos 20

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold throws a pass against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seattle is coming off a frustrating loss while the Broncos have been up and down this season. They haven't looked like the same team that made it to the AFC Championship Game a year ago, and that's a huge plus for the Seahawks. They sneak out of Denver with a win here, but they will need everyone to improve their play, especially on the ground.

Kickoff between the Seahawks and Broncos is scheduled for 5:15 p.m. PT inside Empower Field at Mile High. Fans can watch the game on Amazon Prime Video.

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