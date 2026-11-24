The Seattle Seahawks (6-4) took the week off to rest up and build on the momentum from the two-game winning streak. The Seahawks are set to take on the best team in the league once again, this time against the San Francisco 49ers (9-1) on the road in Week 12. Seattle has a lot of ground to make up to get back into the playoff standings and a shot at the NFC West Divisional title.

​The 49ers are coming off a 35-10 home win on Sunday Night Football to the Minnesota Vikings, who came in with one of the league’s top defenses. Seattle looks to get revenge for its 32-29 Week 5 home loss to the 49ers in a game where the running game was non-existent and the Seahawks turned the ball over four times. There is hope for the Seahawks to pull off the upset, but there are some immediate concerns hovering over them heading into this game.

​Can the Seahawks Slow Down Purdy and Evans?

Oct 11, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safeties Nick Emmanwori (3) and Ty Okada (39) tackle San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Mike Evans (5) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​In Week 5 against the Seahawks, 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver MIke Evan had a breakout performance. Evans caught 113 yards and a touchdown on seven receptions in the Week 5 matchup. The next highest pass-catcher was tight end George Kittle for 24 yards on five receptions. It was easily one of the worst games of cornerback Josh Jobe as a Seahawk, as he allowed seven receptions on eight targets for 112 yards and a touchdown.

​Both Purdy and Evans are coming off another explosive performance on Sunday versus the Vikings. There is a good chance they can do it again to the Seahawks in Week 12. The Seahawks need to take Evans seriously and lock him down with the help of a zone linebacker or a safety. ​

Will the Seahawks’ Run Game be Up to the Task?

​The last time these two teams faced each other, the Seahawks’ run game was hanging on by a thread. The Seahawks had to turn to veteran and power back Emanuel Wilson, who lacks the explosiveness and the vision to be a reliable back. Wilson rushed for 61 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown to average 3.1 yards per carry. He hasn’t played since veteran Zach Charbonnet and rookie Jadarian Price returned from IR.

​Both Wilson and George Holani haven’t been the running backs the Seahawks needed. Both players fumbled, but Holani lost the ball in the end zone with 13 seconds left until halftime. Charbonnet and Price should give the Seahawks above peewee-level football and competent backs against a 49ers’ defensive line that was strong at stopping the run until Sunday night.

​Injuries Problems to Worry About

Nov 2, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) passes the ball against the Chicago Bears during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​The Seahawks are going into the week with some serious concerns with their injuries. The first good news is that defensive tackle Leonard Williams, quarterback Sam Darnold and left tackle Charles Cross were all practicing. Left guard Quenton Nelson and right tackle Abraham Lucas remain out until they recover. The Seahawks have to be cautious about Darnold’s quad and rib injury that limited him in the Week 8 dominating loss to the Chicago Bears.



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