Seahawks vs. Broncos Could Be Jersey Game of the Year
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The Seattle Seahawks will be sporting a fan favorite jersey when they take on the Denver Broncos in Week 6's edition of Thursday Night Football.
It will be the eighth time the Seahawks have worn their throwback uniforms since they were reintroduced into the rotation in 2023. The Seahawks are 4-3 when they wear their throwback jerseys, including their most recent meeting against the Broncos, where they pulled out a Week 1 win in the 2023 fourth season. The last time the Seahawks wore these jerseys was last year in Week 9, when they beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.
The Broncos will also sport their throwback threads on Thursday Night Football. They are set to wear their orange jerseys with their legacy blue helmets that they wore throughout a good chunk of their history. Denver re-introduced this jersey to their uniform in 2024, and they have gone 5-0 in games where this combination is worn, which means Seattle has to reverse the curse in order to win.
Seahawks vs. Broncos Uniform Game Reflects on History
The matchup is a callback to when the Seahawks and Broncos were division rivals in the AFC West from 1976 to 2001.
The Broncos have dominated the rivalry for most of its history, winning 32 of the first 50 meetings. It wasn't until the Seahawks moved to the NFC West in 2002 that they started to open a new chapter. The Seahawks lost the first meeting as intra-conference rivals in 2002, but Seattle has won five of the last seven meetings dating back to 2006.
Seahawks vs. Broncos TV Announcers
This game will be featured on Amazon Prime Video as part of Thursday Night Football. Al Michaels will be leading the way on play-by-play, while Kirk Herbstreit will provide color commentary. Here's a look at the full crew for Thursday..
Play-by-Play: Al Michaels
Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit
Sideline Reporter: Kaylee Hartung
Referees for Week 6 Seahawks vs. Broncos
Brad Rogers is getting the assignment for Thursday Night Football. He has been a referee for eight years in the NFL. Last week, Clark's crew handled the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium
Here's a look at his full crew for the 2026 season.
Referee: Brad Rogers
Umpire: Bryan Neale
Down Judge: Patrick Turner
Line Judge: Kevin Codey
Field Judge: Joe Blubaugh
Side Judge: David Meslow
Back Judge: Greg Yette
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Jeremy Brener is an editor and writer for Seattle Seahawks On SI. He has been covering the Seahawks since 2023. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism.Follow JeremyBrener