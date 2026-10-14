Seahawks vs. Broncos Could Be Jersey Game of the Year

The Seattle Seahawks will be sporting a fan favorite jersey when they take on the Denver Broncos in Week 6's edition of Thursday Night Football.

It will be the eighth time the Seahawks have worn their throwback uniforms since they were reintroduced into the rotation in 2023. The Seahawks are 4-3 when they wear their throwback jerseys, including their most recent meeting against the Broncos, where they pulled out a Week 1 win in the 2023 fourth season. The last time the Seahawks wore these jerseys was last year in Week 9, when they beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday Night Football.

The Broncos will also sport their throwback threads on Thursday Night Football. They are set to wear their orange jerseys with their legacy blue helmets that they wore throughout a good chunk of their history. Denver re-introduced this jersey to their uniform in 2024, and they have gone 5-0 in games where this combination is worn, which means Seattle has to reverse the curse in order to win.

An elite throwback uniform matchup Thursday night in Denver between the Seahawks and Broncos. pic.twitter.com/2s78VkNUQa — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 13, 2026

Seahawks vs. Broncos Uniform Game Reflects on History

The matchup is a callback to when the Seahawks and Broncos were division rivals in the AFC West from 1976 to 2001.

The Broncos have dominated the rivalry for most of its history, winning 32 of the first 50 meetings. It wasn't until the Seahawks moved to the NFC West in 2002 that they started to open a new chapter. The Seahawks lost the first meeting as intra-conference rivals in 2002, but Seattle has won five of the last seven meetings dating back to 2006.

Seahawks vs. Broncos TV Announcers

This game will be featured on Amazon Prime Video as part of Thursday Night Football. Al Michaels will be leading the way on play-by-play, while Kirk Herbstreit will provide color commentary. Here's a look at the full crew for Thursday..

Play-by-Play: Al Michaels

Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit

Sideline Reporter: Kaylee Hartung

Referees for Week 6 Seahawks vs. Broncos

Brad Rogers is getting the assignment for Thursday Night Football. He has been a referee for eight years in the NFL. Last week, Clark's crew handled the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium

Here's a look at his full crew for the 2026 season.

Referee: Brad Rogers

Umpire: Bryan Neale

Down Judge: Patrick Turner

Line Judge: Kevin Codey

Field Judge: Joe Blubaugh

Side Judge: David Meslow

Back Judge: Greg Yette

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter