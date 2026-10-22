Seahawks Can Exploit This Weakness vs. Chiefs

Week 7 is going to be a big test for many teams, but no team arguably has more pressure than the Seattle Seahawks (3-3). They will host the undefeated Kansas City Chiefs (5-0) on Sunday Night Football in primetime. Seattle will also face its former Super Bowl LXI MVP in Kenneth Walker III, who is tearing it up for the Chiefs.

​This game has storylines of Walker, his time and departure from Seattle, and the Seahawks’ recent offensive struggles. There is some hope for the Seahawks to bounce back from losing three of their last four games and it starts with Wednesday’s injury report. While most of the attention is on the Seahawks’ returns on offense, it is the injuries on the Chiefs’ offense that could be a deciding factor.

​The Chiefs have some Injury Concerns on Offense

Oct 18, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

​Kansas City is coming out of Wednesday’s practice having to adjust to the injury concerns. Three offensive starters for the Chiefs didn’t participate and another in tight end Travis Kelce had limited participation with an ankle injury.

Among those who didn’t participate in practice were left tackle Josh Simmons (back), right tackle Jaylon Moore (concussion) and wide receiver Rashee Rice (hamstring). Finally, quarterback Patrick Mahomes (knee), left guard Trey Smith (hip) and wide receiver Cyrus Allen (knee).

​The Chiefs should have some real concerns about some of their offensive starters potentially not being able to face the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense. This is a defense that remains one of the toughest defenses this season despite some new flaws of their own. Oftentimes, they are put into bad situations by the offense.

​How the Seahawks Could Expose the Chiefs’ Offense

Seattle Seahawks Leonard Williams (99) and Ernest Jones (13) tackle Cardinals tight end Trey McBride (85) during a game at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Sept. 20, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

​Within the last few years, the Chiefs haven’t possessed a reliable deep passing game. This season, they are able to cover up the problem thanks to Walker’s elite performances. The Chiefs rank 19th in the league in passing yards accounted for. If Kelce and/or Rice are going to be injured, that is going to leave the Chiefs’ short-to-mid-range passing game less effective. This is an area where the Seahawks aren’t great at defending.

​Whether it is in the middle of the field or on the outside when a cornerback is sent on a blitz, the opposing offenses can usually quickly get the ball out to a pass-catcher for at least seven yards consistently. Inside linebacker Ernest Jones IV is a reliable player, but isn’t quick enough to respond to an open receiver near his zone coverage.

​The Chiefs might have to utilize the quick passing game if the Seahawks’ Dark Side Defense shuts down Walker and the running game. It would be even more difficult for the Chiefs to run to the outside with both of their starting tackles injured. With Rice injured and Kelce older and injured, the Seahawks give the Chiefs’ offense their most frustrating performance of the season.

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