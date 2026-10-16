4 Winners & 2 Losers From Seahawks Frustrating OT Loss vs. Broncos

The uniform matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football was easily the best of the season thus far. Both teams wore their throwbacks, reminding old-school fans of their time as AFC West rivals. Seattle was in that division from 1977-2001 and sported the royal blue jerseys from that era Thursday, while the Broncos had their orange crush look.

The game itself was a throwback as well, with both defenses playing lights out. The Broncos had a 14-3 lead at the half, but the Seahawks fought back, scoring 11 in the fourth quarter to send the game to overtime.

Once in the extra period, the Seahawks had the ball first but an interception from Sam Darnold set the Broncos up for the win. With this one in the books, let's see who stood out as winners and losers in the Week 6 loss.

Winner: Rashid Shaheed, WR/KR

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed reacts after scoring a two-point conversion against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A fumble in the first half from Rashid Shaheed cost Seattle points, but he was able to make up for it after that. Not only did he haul in a 42-yard reception to give the offense a spark in the second half, but he also made a beautiful catch on a two-point conversion in the fourth quarter to make it a 14-11 game.

Shaheed then set the offense up to tie the game when he had a 31-yard punt return with less than a minute to play. He also had a key reception on their final drive in regulation, picking up 10 yards on third-and-six.

Loser: Sam Darnold, QB

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold looks to throw while pressured by Denver Broncos linebacker Jonah Elliss. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sam Darnold struggled in this game as the Denver defense had his number. While we knew the Broncos would make things difficult, Darnold was rattled by the pass rush and didn't do a good job avoiding pressure throughout the night.

The @Broncos defense get back-to-back sacks to close out the opening drive



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Darnold made several plays in the final quarter, but also had a late interception that could have cost them the game in regulation. He then threw another in overtime, which gave the Broncos the ball on the edge of field-goal range. Those picks will be a hot topic, especially since it was a problem for Darnold coming into the game.

Winner: Nick Emmanwori, S

Denver Broncos running back RJ Harvey is tackled by Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Nick Emmanwori is healthy again. The second-year safety had ankle surgery in July and missed their Week1 win over the Patriots. He returned in Week 2 and eased his way back in over the next couple of weeks. On Thursday, he looked like the chess piece we remember from 2025.

Emmanwori was lined up all over the defense, playing safety, slot, and linebacker. He was even used as a pass rusher on multiple snaps, including a key third-down play in the fourth quarter. On that play, Emmanwori sacked Bo Nix, forcing the Broncos to punt following a three-and-out immediately after the Seahawks cut the lead to three.

Loser: Entire Seattle OL

Seattle Seahawks offense huddles around quarterback Sam Darnold in the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While some of the sacks in this one were due to Darnold being unable to escape pressure, the fact remains that he was under pressure all night. It was hard to pinpoint any single offensive lineman as the one who struggled most, because the pressure was coming from everywhere. This was the second week in a row where Darnold was sacked at least five times and it's become a major issue.

Winner: George Holani, RB

Seattle Seahawks RB George Holani carries the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Denver Broncos. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks finally got into the end zone more than halfway through the fourth quarter, and it was George Holani who scored the touchdown. What was most impressive was that he had consecutive impressive runs, beginning with a 13-yarder which included the offensive line helping to push him closer to the end zone.

George Holani gets in the end zone for the @Seahawks



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He was finally taken down at the one-yard line and scored on the next play. This time, he avoided a tackle in the backfield and got into the end zone, which allowed the Seahawks to cut the lead to 14-11. Of course, the turnover by Darnold on the following drive doomed them, but Holani deserves credit for giving them a chance.

Winner: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR

Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones tackles Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba in the third quarter at Empower Field at Mile High. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Throughout the night, the Seattle offense was sleepwalking. That wasn't the case with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who was once again their best weapon. JSN had 134 yards on 12 receptions, which wasn't enough to salvage the win, but was a reminder that he's one of the most dominant wide receivers in the NFL.

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