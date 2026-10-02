3 Reasons Why The Seahawks Must Open up the Offense Early Against the Chargers

Last weekend, the Seattle Seahawks dropped Sam Darnold back to pass 46 times, and ran the ball a total of 17 times. That’s not the formula for this offense, and on the surface this would be considered a problem. However, for this week, I would suggest that this strategy should be a guiding light as they plan for a matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. And here’s why.

1: Running Back Woes

Jadarian Price is clearly being affected by a chest injury, and may even be scratched for the game. Zach Charbonnet isn’t eligible to return until week 5 at the earliest. George Holani is less than 100% with a rib injury, and is very limited as a running back even when healthy. Emanuel Wilson is, more or less, a replacement level power back.

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) runs with the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Right now, the Seahawks don’t have the running backs to be the run-first team they want to be. If they try to load the players they have with carries, it’ll likely just result in a lot of short drives and punts. Right now, it’s all about passing to build a lead early, and then running it late to wrap things up. It’s a west coast offense, time to act like it.

2: Defenses Are Daring Them

I thought this might go away with the return of Sam Darnold last week, but opposing defenses continue to stack the box and play the run hard against the Seahawks. For some reason, they seem content to let Jaxon Smith-Njigba put up monster statlines if it means they can take away the run. And the Seahawks have far more than just JSN in their offense.

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) reacts after scoring a touchdown. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In fairness, the Commanders are an extreme example, with one of the best run defenses and one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL. But the Chargers love to stack the box as well. If they do it again on Sunday, the solution is to throw until they back out of it, or until the game is over. We can’t afford to run into a brick wall right now. Unleash the passing attack.

3: It Suits The Personnel

We all know that JSN is doing things that very few wide receivers in NFL history have done. But they definitely have the weapons to go pass-happy for a game or two if needed. Rashid Shaheed, Tory Horton, AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, even Cooper Kupp can all get the job done in a higher-volume attack. And that’s not the only consideration here.

Seattle Seahawks tight end Elijah Arroyo (18) runs with the ball Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Jeffrey Bassa (31). | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

So far, the Seattle Seahawks have been very successful in keeping their quarterbacks clean. They’ve allowed three sacks through three games, one of which came on an end-of-half hail mary blitz. The run blocking, on the other hand, has been a struggle, especially last week against Washington. These guys are pass blockers right now. Lean into it.

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