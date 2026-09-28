Seahawks Week 3 Snap Counts: Offense Goes Heavy, Defense Relies on Starters

A lot can change in one week, and the sentiment around the defending Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks being the NFL’s team to beat will shift after a 33-31 loss to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

The Seahawks’ defense had its worst day since the Week 16 overtime thriller against the Los Angeles Rams last season while down two starting safeties, and the offense committed three turnovers in Sam Darnold’s return.

Washington, on the other hand, played inspired football behind backup quarterback Marcus Mariota and their vicious run defense. The Commanders held the Seahawks to just 44 rushing yards, forcing them to rely on Darnold’s arm and Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s ability to get open.

Many of the same players on the Seahawks are still playing significant snaps without many adjustments. But there were some new faces playing major roles. Here’s a look at Seattle’s offensive and defensive snap counts from their loss to the Commanders.

* All snap count statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference

Offense

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) makes a catch against the Washington Commanders in the first half at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LG Grey Zabel (67; 100%), LT Charles Cross (67; 100%), C Jalen Sundell (67; 100%), RT Abraham Lucas (67; 100%), QB Sam Darnold (67; 100%), TE AJ Barner (61; 91%), WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba (58; 87%), WR Cooper Kupp (45; 67%), RG Christian Haynes (40; 60%), WR Rashid Shaheed (31; 46%), RG Beau Stephens (27; 40%), RB George Holani (24; 36%), RB Emanuel Wilson (24; 36%), RB Jadarian Price (19; 28%), TE Eric Saubert (18; 27%), TE Elijah Arroyo (18; 27%), WR Tory Horton (15; 22%), FB/TE Brady Russell (12; 18%), TE Nick Kallerup (7; 10%), T/G Josh Jones (2; 3%), C Olu Oluwatimi (1; 1%)

For the second straight week, with Anthony Bradford out, right guard was the only position that the Seahawks had a rotation at. The rest of the offensive line played every single offensive snap, as they have in the first two games of the season.

Tight end usage went up slightly, as Barner played a season-high 91% of the Seahawks’ snaps. Saubert, Arroyo and Kallerup also all saw decent usage, but Russell saw fewer snaps than he did in Week 2. The heavier sets didn’t prove more fruitful in the run game.

Running back splits between Wilson and Holani were identical, with Price seeing the least amount of time on the field among Seattle’s top-3 backs. That’s unsurprising considering he lost a fumble for the second straight game, and head coach Mike Macdonald said they held off on giving him the ball again until the second half.

Defense

Sep 27, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Jaylin Lane (83) makes a catch against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Josh Jobe (29) in the first half at Northwest Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

S AJ Finley (69; 100%), S Rodney Thomas II (69; 100%), CB Devon Witherspoon (69; 100%), LB Ernest Jones IV (69; 100%), CB Josh Jobe (69; 100%), LB Drake Thomas (57; 83%), DL Leonard Williams (56; 81%), DL Byron Murphy II (48; 70%), OLB DeMarcus Lawrence (45; 65%), CB Nehemiah Pritchett (36; 52%), OLB Uchenna Nwosu (36; 52%), DB/LB Nick Emmanwori (36; 52%), DL Jarran Reed (35; 51%), OLB Derick Hall (35; 51%), DL Rylie Mills (15; 22%), OLB Dante Fowler Jr. (12; 17%), DL Mike Morris (2; 3%)

Rodney Thomas is now the only member of the defense to have played every single defensive snap this season, and he wasn’t even slated to be a starter at the beginning of the season. He has filled in for Ty Okada, who has missed all three of the Seahawks’ games thus far. Finley stepped in for Julian Love — arguably the best player on the defense through the first two games — and played every snap.

There were fewer rotations on the back end of the defense, with Witherspoon and Jobe also playing every snap. Pritchett saw less time on the field than he did in Week 2, as Macdonald relied more heavily on his top-2 cornerbacks than on the team’s depth.

Emmanwori, despite suffering a hamstring injury in-game, saw significantly more snaps than he did in Week 2 — his first game back from ankle surgery. That didn’t lead to much production, however, as Emmanwori totaled two tackles.

Knight, who has seen some snaps in the first two weeks, didn’t play at all on defense against the Commanders. That was likely a result of Emmanwori filling his role in three-linebacker sets.

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