3 Roster Decisions That Could Define the Seahawks Season

Most of the decisions the Seattle Seahawks made yesterday in setting their roster were no-brainers.

We all know that Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Leonard Williams, Devon Witherspoon, and dozens of others were locks to make the team. There’s no decision there. But there were decisions made, and some of them could end up being the difference in the season.

A Tight End Overload

In case you weren’t sure if the Seahawks had a former tight ends coach calling their offense this season, their roster affirms it. Not only are there four pure tight ends on the roster in AJ Barner, Elijah Arroyo, Eric Saubert, and Nick Kallerup, but fullback Brady Russell is also a partial tight end. Traditionally, NFL teams carry three, so this is notable.

Seattle Seahawks tight end AJ Barner (88) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Naturally, this decision comes with a sacrifice at another position. The Seahawks only have five wide receivers on their roster, less than the expected six. The team will likely go tight end heavy in their playcalling and formations, which they also did last season. The league is moving towards tight ends recently, and the Seahawks are playing along.

Unsafe At Safety

The current roster is a big-time roll of the dice at one particular position. There’s currently not a single backup safety present, unless you count Nick Emmanwori, who is rehabbing and mostly used as a slot cornerback. Presumably, this doesn’t stand, and the Seahawks will have some safety depth ready for the regular season. But possibly not very much.

Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) during the second half at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The thing is, the Seahawks have good starting safeties. But they’re far from bulletproof there. Julian Love missed almost half of the season last year, and Ty Okada doesn’t even have a full season of starts under his belt yet. It’s not a position I would expect the team to be so fearless at. Perhaps there’s a bigger plan here, but right now, it’s just a little vulnerable.

Can I Kick It?

First, let me say that there wasn’t much of a choice here. It’s too late to try to find another kicker right now, and the options you’d be choosing from are no less risky than sticking with what you have. But it’s impossible to ignore the fact that, after a miserable preseason where Jason Myers both missed kicks and looked uncomfortable kicking, he’s still the only kicker here.

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers (5) kicks a field goal during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s going to take a truly terrible string of play from Jason in the regular season, possibly even a game-costing miss or two, for a change to be made. In the circumstances, it’s fair, especially given how good Myers has been previously. But this one could easily disrupt the season.

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