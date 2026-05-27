3 Seahawks Trade Candidates This Offseason

The Seattle Seahawks are always looking for ways to improve the roster both for the present and future.

The team has been relatively quiet so far on the trade front, but that could change in the second half of the offseason.

Here's a look at three players the Seahawks could trade before the start of the season.

OL Olu Oluwatimi

Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Oluwatimi started eight games for the Seahawks at center in 2024, but his role shrunk during the 2025 campaign. Second-year pro Jalen Sundell became a starter and made 13 starts for the team, including all three postseason games.

Sundell is the center at the top of the Seahawks' depth chart. General manager John Schneider could be looking at potential trade offers for Oluwatimi ahead of the 2026 campaign, which is his final year under contract with Seattle.

LB Uchenna Nwosu

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu looks on during the Super Bowl LX parade. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Like Oluwatimi, Nwosu is in the final year of his contract, and his future with the team beyond the 2026 season is in doubt. Nwosu is viewed as a key part of the Seahawks' defense, recording seven sacks and 35 tackles last season. He also had a touchdown in the Super Bowl, showing how valuable he can be when the lights are brightest.

The Seahawks shouldn't be shopping Nwosu around because they will likely get some compensatory pick for him if he were to walk in free agency. Seattle should do its due diligence and listen to offers at the very least because they might have an opportunity they can't pass up.

OL Anthony Bradford

Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford against the Arizona Cardinals. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bradford, a fourth-round pick in 2023 out of LSU, has one year remaining on his contract and is viewed as the starting right guard for the Seahawks' offensive line. He is considered the weak link on the line, and the team selected Beau Stephens out of Iowa in the fifth round of the draft to possibly replace him.

It remains to be seen how quickly Stephens will pick up the offense. If he can prove worthy of playing time during OTAs and training camp, it might be in the Seahawks front office's best interest to move Bradford for a late-round draft pick, which would open up a spot on the 53-man roster for another offensive lineman or special teams contributor that is on the bubble.

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