Re-Draft Shows the Seahawks Couldn’t Have a Better 2023 Draft Class

The 2023 NFL Draft might be one of the best draft classes ever for the Seattle Seahawks. In just the first round, the Seahawks selected a three-time Pro-Bowl cornerback in Devon Witherspoon with the fifth overall pick and the reigning Offensive Player of the Year in wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the 20th overall pick. These two players are the foundation for the Seahawks’ success on both sides of the field.

CBS’s Ryan Wilson attempted to recreate the 2023 NFL Draft in a re-draft. The purpose was to show how different many of these players are and if the teams would still go in the direction if they were choosing again. One of the only rules was that teams couldn’t pick the players they originally drafted. This meant the Seahawks couldn’t get Witherspoon or JSN.

The Seahawks Couldn’t Re-Create a better Class

Nov 30, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks cornerback Devon Witherspoon (21) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Ng-Imagn Images | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

In this re-draft, Wilson has the Seahawks getting running back Jahmyr Gibbs (now with Detroit) with the fifth overall and safety/cornerback Brian Branch (also with Detroit). It would be difficult for the Seahawks to have replicated the same amount of success with Gibbs and Branch despite being highly effective players for the Lions.

The Seahawks would’ve made Gibbs a dynamic playmaker in the backfield, but his workload would’ve been shared with Kenneth Walker III. Remember, this 2023 Draft is the same Draft where the Seahawks selected Zach Charbonnet in the second round. Meanwhile, the Seahawks would have a versatile defensive back in Branch to play safety and slot cornerback. Branch is a solid defender, but he doesn’t have the athleticism or lockdown capabilities like Witherspoon.

General manager John Schneider wanted two of the best athletes in the Draft with their two first-round picks. Both Witherspoon and JSN came in and were the best players in their position groups. A successful re-draft wouldn’t come close to the actual results that Schneider created on Draft night.

Witherspoon and JSN are Still Undervalued

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) rushes for yards during the second quarter of an NFL football matchup, Sunday, Oct. 12, 2025, at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The Seahawks defeated the Jaguars 20-12. | Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wilson’s re-draft also validated another aspect regarding Witherspoon and JSN. The re-draft shows the two players remain undervalued according to national media outlets. While it may not be possible for Seattle to re-draft either of the players, both players get disrespected. Witherspoon doesn’t get re-drafted until the 11th overall pick by the Tennessee Titans, six spots lower. He would be the third defensive player taken behind edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and defensive tackle Jalen Carter. The other teams pick on the offensive side of the ball despite needing a cornerback.

JSN, meanwhile, would be taken by the Washington Commanders with the 16th overall pick. He would be the third pass-catcher taken behind Puka Nacua at No. 3 overall to Houston and tight end Tucker Kraft at No. 9 to Philadelphia.

Despite the numerous times that JSN has shown to be more consistent and not a problem off-the-field, Nacua is still the media’s favorite. Nacua might have the bigger frame, but JSN has the speed, can make contested catches and is the league’s most dangerous route-runner. JSN accounted for nine 100-yard games last season compared to Nacua’s six games. JSN won the league’s Offensive Player of the Year award, which is a clear edge for the Los Angeles Rams’ receiver.

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