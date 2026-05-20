Beau Stephens: Potential Seahawks Starter or Key Backup in 2026?

This 2026 NFL Draft was an opportunity for the Seattle Seahawks to improve their roster and Super Bowl chances even more after dominating their way to a second Super Bowl title. Despite the Seahawks being the defending Super Bowl champs, there are still holes in their roster that need to be addressed. The offensive line was among the position groups that needed more depth and, perhaps, competition for the starters. This is a big reason why the Seahawks traded up into the fifth round (148th overall pick) to draft Iowa guard Beau Stephens, who might be a key player in his first season.

From College to to the NFL

Jan 28, 2026; Mobile, AL, USA; National Team defensive tackle Lee Hunter (10) of Texas Tech works against National Team offensive lineman Beau Stephens (70) of Iowa during National Senior Bowl practice at Hancock Whitney Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images | Vasha Hunt-Imagn Images

Stephens is part of the long-time product of the Hawkeyes’ ability to develop NFL-caliber offensive linemen. He has named 34 starts with Iowa in his career, where he was highly efficient in run-blocking and pass-protection. His final season at Iowa was easily his best in his collegiate career, where he was named a First-Team All-American by AP, USA Today, and PFF and Second-Team All-American by Sporting News, The Athletic, and On3. At 6-5, 315 pounds, he possesses great size and frame, and he tested well at the 2026 NFL Scouting Combine. Stephens was the third Iowa offensive lineman selected in the Draft.

What Makes Stephens a Potential Future Starter

There are a lot of key attributes that make Stephens one of the better offensive linemen in this 2026 Draft class. Stephens is one of the best zone blockers among the rookie offensive linemen, which is a big reason why the Seahawks selected him. He possesses a solid combination of quickness, physicality, and climbing to the second level of the defense.

While he has shown himself to possess power and athleticism, he doesn’t have the anchor strength to stay strong in his blocks and maintain his drive. Stephens has a lot of development to do this offseason, and that isn’t a negative attribute. Seattle has burned before putting their young players in key positions too early. The Seahawks don’t have to rush him despite having the talent.

Could Stephens Steal the Starting Job this Season?

Sep 25, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks guard Anthony Bradford (75) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Stephens might need some time to develop this offseason under veteran offensive line coach John Benton. If he continues to show improvement after the rookie mini-camp, Stephens will be given more roles. He is already being trained to play right guard, but also left guard. Stephens could be a more reliable backup interior offensive lineman than the veterans on the team, which might be the point.

The Seahawks drafted Stephens to be a good backup, but also to challenge starting right guard Anthony Bradford. If Bradford continues to struggle this upcoming season and Stephens is already presenting himself as a capable player, then he might beat out Bradford as a starter mid-way through the season or potentially earlier.

Goals for Stephens

This 2026 season should be about Stephens getting the development he needs to get accustomed to life in the NFL and develop. There is a great chance to play him in certain packages or as a replacement for a drive or two, if needed. If Stephens shows the development he is able to display, he might be a serious challenger to Bradford’s starting right guard spot. Bradford will be a free agent next offseason, so it could be that the Seahawks are training Stephens to be a starter in the future. There should be confidence that he can take the field if the situation of an injury or his vast improvement arises.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter