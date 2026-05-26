Why the Seattle Seahawks Shouldn't Trade Olu Oluwatimi

The Seattle Seahawks are still in the early phases of creating their squad for the upcoming 2026 NFL Season. There are many decisions to be made regarding what players are going to be included in the 53-man roster by the time the preseason ends. The offensive line is secure with the first group and most of the second group is secured.

There are going to be some questions that the Seahawks will have to answer this offseason, including the status of Olu Oluwatimi. He is entering his fourth and final year with the Seahawks. Oluwatimi has the opportunity to be a trade asset for another team that might need a potential starting-caliber center. It might be best for the Seahawks to take him off the trade block.

Oluwatimi is Among the More Consistent Backups

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (51) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

One of the reasons why a player might be traded is that the player might be a starter for another team. This past season, Oluwatimi played in eight games, starting four at center in place of the injured Jalen Sundell. Oluwatimi wasn’t among the most efficient in regards to his snapping and blocking, but he was serviceable as the temporary starting center. There was a possibility that he would compete for a starting spot over Sundell or right guard or Anthony Bradford, but that didn’t come to fruition.

Regardless, Oluwatimi is one of the reliable backup offensive linemen to call upon. He and swing tackle Josh Jones are among the best veteran offensive linemen coming off the bench. The Seahawks have attempted to utilize other offensive linemen in the past at center, but Christian Haynes has been a disappointment. Meanwhile, Bryce Cabeldue and Federico Maranges are battling for roster spots. Oluwatimi is not only a reliable backup to turn to if Sundell gets hurt again, but he might be the only backup to turn to.

Oluwatimi's Trade Value isn’t Worth it

Nov 17, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks center Olu Oluwatimi (51) blocks San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Sam Okuayinonu (91) in the second quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Gonzales-Imagn Images | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

There is a possibility that offensive line coach John Benton can develop either Haynes, Cabeldue or Maranges into a capable backup. That would give the Seahawks the opportunity to trade Oluwatimi to a center-needy team, whose starter might suffer an injury. In the end, the Seahawks might be able to add another late-round pick for the 2027 NFL Draft. Oluwatimi might be able to get the Seahawks a sixth-or-seventh-round pick, which might be more trouble than it’s worth.

The Seahawks would be trading away a reliable backup in Oluwatimi for a pick that might not be much value in the end. There is an opportunity for that sixth-or-seventh-round player to be a contributor, but the Seahawks are already projected to get more than 10 picks in the Draft. Getting that pick might be useful if the Seahawks were to trade that pick to move up to get another higher pick, but it's not a guarantee. Two things are for certain: Oluwatimi is a reliable emergency backup and the trade value wouldn’t be as good, even if the Seahawks lose Oluwatimi after this upcoming season.

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