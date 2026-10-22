4 Trade Partners, Targets for Seahawks Ahead of Deadline

The Seattle Seahawks have aspirations of winning their second consecutive Super Bowl, but they might need a little bit more help than what's currently on the roster.

Last year, the Seahawks made a big swing and traded for New Orleans Saints wide receiver Rashid Shaheed. He ended up playing a large role down the stretch as the team marched on to the playoffs. Shaheed returned the kickoff on the first play of their playoff run, and it led to a Super Bowl title. He then signed a 3-year, $51 million contract, which showed how important the trade deadline can be for certain teams.

Here's a look at four teams that could be sellers at the trade deadline and could call the Seahawks for some help.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard walks off the field after the game against the Indianapolis Colts. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trade Target: RB Tony Pollard

Even after the Titans won their first game in Week 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, they still are on pace to be one of the worst teams in the league. Therefore, their status as a trade deadline seller is all but certain, and the Seahawks benefit.

The Seahawks could be in the market for a running back upgrade, and Tony Pollard would be a solid fit for them. Pollard is entering the final year of his contract, and he can eat up carries and lead a backfield if need be. At worst, he's someone who could split carries with Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet.

Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert during action during the first half against the Jacksonville Jaguars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trade Target: TE Dallas Goedert

The Seahawks got some unfortunate news this past week regarding tight end Elijah Arroyo, who is expected to be out for a long period of time. If his absence extends for the rest of the season, the Seahawks would benefit from adding a veteran to the group. Dallas Goedert is someone with Super Bowl experience, and he could fit into this role.

The Eagles are losers of four straight games and have lost their starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for the rest of the season. With their current outlook, they are likely going to try and accrue some more draft picks for the next two years. The Seahawks can oblige and send a Day 3 selection for Goedert.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis participates in training camp. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Trade Target: LB SirVocea Dennis

The Seahawks have gone through a number of injuries at the linebacker position, and the veteran could be of interest to them at the trade deadline. Among those players is Buccaneers linebacker SirVocea Dennis.

Dennis, a fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft out of Pittsburgh, has spent his first four seasons with the Bucks and is approaching free agency this offseason.

Considering the fact that the team signed Alex Anzalone in the offseason and selected Josiah Trotter in the draft, Dennis's time with the Bucs appears to be coming to an end. The Seahawks can offer an escape pod with an early out at the trade deadline.

Dennis started 16 games last season and recorded over 100 tackles, but he is at just six so far this year and could do damage in a different situation.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither walks up the field during practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Trade Target: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither

The Colts find themselves on the verge of blowing things up after firing general manager Chris Ballard earlier this week. With Ballard no longer with the team, the Colts could see more exits down the line.

Another player who could depart the Colts is linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, who signed a one-year contract with the team this offseason. Davis-Gaither was a starter with the Arizona Cardinals last year, but he finds himself in an interesting position with the Colts.

While Davis-Gaither has started every game for the Colts so far, they also selected Georgia's CJ Allen in the second round of the draft. If the Colts are angling toward the future, they may want to go with Allen rather than Davis-Gaither, and they could probably add an additional draft pick in the process.

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