Seattle Seahawks May Be Regretting Rashid Shaheed Extension

The Seattle Seahawks are one of eight teams in the league that are 2-0. They are also among the best and most dominant teams in the league. While they are dominant and are completing their challenges with ease, it doesn’t mean they aren’t free from certain problems. The Seahawks might have a problem with wide receiver Rashid Shaheed through the first two weeks.

Shaheed has caught four receptions on nine targets for 39 yards through the first two games. He has seen some problems on special teams, which is his expertise. This comes after he re-signed to the Seahawks on a three-year, $51 million deal. He is a player that many Seahawks fans had seriously hoped would become a reliable number two receiver. Instead, there are concerns that the Seahawks might be regretting their decision to pay him all of that money.

How Much of a Liability is Shaheed?

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Shaheed didn’t have the most explosive offensive performances last season after being traded to the Seahawks during the NFL Trade Deadline. His lack of consistent impact was due to him adjusting to the Seahawks’ offense.

This offseason, Shaheed spent all of that time working out and developing with the Seahawks offense. While there have been some challenges with the offense, including quarterback Sam Darnold’s injury, it hasn’t been an excuse for Jaxon Smith-Njigba to remain the top wide receiver in the league.

At the rate through the rest of the season, Shaheed would finish the season with 34 receptions for 331 yards. Shaheed has also dropped several passes, including the 31-7 Week 2 road win over the Arizona Cardinals. He also averaged 9.5 yards in each of his four punts and accounted for 127 yards in five kickoff returns.

One of his kickoffs to start the second half against the Cardinals was fumbled, but fortunately, for the Seahawks, Seattle’s Chazz Surratt recovered it. His fumble could’ve been a negative game-changing factor.

How Shaheed Could Turn it Around

Jun 9, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Rashid Shaheed (22) during minicamp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There isn’t any reporting that Shaheed is injured. There are some challenges that Seattle had to overcome with its offense with Darnold’s injury. The Seahawks, however, have kept a reliable and high-volume offense with backup quarterback Drew Lock playing great. He has been able to connect well with his pass-catchers, with the exception of Shaheed. His longest play has been for 23 yards, which has been his one big play this season.

Shaheed spent the offseason developing chemistry with Darnold, and it doesn’t help that he suffered an injury after the first drive of the 2026 season. Shaheed’s play and reliability should reflect how he is getting paid. He is the 14th highest-paid player this season, but hasn’t shown the results. He needs to be reliable in catching the ball and avoiding drops before Darnold comes back from injury.

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