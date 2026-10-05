Nick Emmanwori Back 100% Puts Seahawks' Defense at Eite Potential

It took some time, but second-year nickelback Nick Emmawori got back to full speed for the Seattle Seahawks (3-1). Emmanwori showed why he is not only the Seahawks’ most pivotal defender, but also one of the NFL’s dynamic defenders in Seattle’s 30-23 win over the Los Angeles Chargers. Emmanwori played his third game of the season versus the Chargers, but Sunday felt like it was the first time that he truly felt back for Seattle.

Emmanwori accumulated nine total tackles, eight solo tackles, two tackles for loss, two quarterback hits, one sack and a pass breakup. This game felt like he played 100% for the first time since Super Bowl LX before he had a late offseason surgery on his ankle. There are signs that show not only is Emmanwori back, but he is even better than last season.

Emmanwori Fully Healthy?

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) reacts after a play against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks knew there would be some complications from his ankle surgery in July that made him miss all training camp and the Week 1 win over the New England Patriots. Seattle opted not to overuse Emmanwori in the next two road games at the Arizona Cardinals and at the Washington Commanders.

He only played nine defensive snaps (18%) against the Cardinals with 36 defensive plays (52.2%) against the Commanders. Although he made his first start of the season against Washington, he wasn’t up to game speed yet.

The Seahawks had a great feeling about Emmanwori’s availability as he practiced fully for the first time since before the ankle surgery. Emmanwori looked up to the task against the Chargers’ offense and played at full speed on Sunday. While the Dark Side Defense played great against the Patriots and Cardinals, Sunday’s game against the Chargers was potentially the Seahawks’ most complete defensive performance.

Emmanwori Unlocked into a More Explosive Playmaker

Oct 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori (3) sacks Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the second half at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks were determined to expand Emmanwori’s athleticism this season. The coaching staff had him learn under veteran edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrece and take part in edge rushing drills. Seattle looked to expand Emmanwori into a pass rusher on top of being a man-and-zone coverage player and blitzer from the secondary.

The Seahawks likely wanted Emmanwori to be at his healthiest or 100% before being utilized as an edge rusher. Seattle had a huge production boost in pass rushers in Week 4 against the Chargers compared to the previous games. Emmanwori’s increased reps and inclusion in the Seahawks’ pass rush were a key reason for the turmoil in the Chargers’ backfield. He was one of the more consistent pass rushers on Sunday thanks to his speed and tremendous athleticism.

Seattle can utilize Emmanwori throughout the field and in multiple schemes to make him one of the unpredictable defenders on an elite defense. The Seahawks can easily take the reins of the league’s most dangerous defense thanks to Emmanwori back at full health.

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