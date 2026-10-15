2 Seahawks Elevated, 7 Ruled Inactive vs. Broncos

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football and are warming up to get ready for the contest.

Earlier in the day, the Seahawks elevated wide receiver Irv Charles and linebacker Jimmy Ciarlo from the practice squad to help the team out for the game.

Both players are expected to help on special teams. For Charles, this is his first NFL game since 2024, when he was with the New York Jets. The Seahawks acquired him in a trade during the offseason and have been waiting for this moment for months. Ciarlo signed with the Seahawks on Sept. 30 and has made a quick impression on the coaching staff, which is why he is being promoted. Here's a look at who isn't going to play for the Seahawks against the Broncos.

Jalen Milroe

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Jalen Milroe throws a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milroe is the emergency third quarterback for the Seahawks, with Sam Darnold and Drew Lock active.

Chazz Surratt

Chazz Surratt will miss his third straight game as he deals with a calf injury that he suffered in week 3 against the Washington Commanders.

Drake Thomas

Thomas was on the injury report all week after leaving the team's Week 5 contest against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury. Thomas's absence is part of the reason the team is elevating Ciarlo for the game.

Avery Smith

Smith is a healthy scratch once again for the Seahawks. It's not much of a surprise to see him here, considering he was claimed off waivers ahead of Week 1 and is still getting his feet wet in the defense.

Robert Henry Jr.

Henry is also one of the newer members of the team after being claimed off the Commanders' practice squad. The team will have Immanuel Wilson, George Holani, and Vilez Jones Jr. as their running backs.

Montorie Foster Jr.

Foster has yet to play for the Seahawks this season. He is a healthy scratch for the sixth straight game.

Brandon Pili

Pili is another frequent name on the inactive list. He has not played since recording one tackle against the 49ers in Week 5, after being healthy scratched the previous two weeks.

Broncos Inactives

QB Sam Ehlinger (Em. 3rd)

TE Dallen Bentley

G Kage Casey

DL Jordan Jackson

DL Tyler Onyedim

CB Pat Surtain II

S Talanoa Hufanga

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