Seahawks QB Sam Darnold is Failing His Final Test

Let me be clear before we get started here. This article isn’t about Drew Lock, Justin Herbert, C.J. Stroud, Joe Burrow, or whichever quarterback savior some Seattle Seahawks fans have in mind right now. Sam Darnold is our quarterback, and it’s going to take a lot to change that. But like I said last week, there’s a bigger conversation to have right now.

What A Difference A Year Makes

One year ago today, Sam Darnold was a legitimate MVP candidate. He was completing over 73% of his passes and had 9 touchdowns to 3 interceptions with 1,246 yards. He cooled off a bit, but still had a great season, and then cleaned his game up in week 18 and the postseason. During that crucial stretch, he had zero turnovers. He had it all figured out.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) is hit by San Francisco 49ers defensive end Khalid Kareem (47) after throwing a pass. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I find it shocking that we’ve regressed to the point we’re currently at, where a non-trivial portion of the fanbase doesn’t even want him to continue to be the starter. Perhaps that’s unfair, but Sam is definitely far less effective and explosive this season, so far. And it’s with a supporting cast and offense that, with a couple exceptions, is very similar to last year.

The Conundrum

I understand interceptions. Sam Darnold has always thrown a lot of interceptions. Maybe some of the ones he’s thrown so far this year are egregious, but none of this should be unexpected. Nor is it an obstacle to him being a good, effective NFL quarterback. The thing that really bothers me is how he seems to lack confidence and composure on the field.

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) celebrates with the trophy on the podium after defeating the Los Angeles Rams. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I don’t have a number or statistic that can back this up. All I can offer is what I see when I watch him on the field. I see a quarterback who is getting antsy in the pocket, is afraid to let the ball rip into tight windows, and looks to make low reward throws. Which might be okay, if not for the fact that he’s still turning it over at a high clip. It’s the worst of both worlds.

What Now?

Darnold’s first full game this season, in Washington, had a couple interceptions. But I thought Sam looked healthy, confident, and willing to make the big time throws. The last two weeks, however, have been a different story. Did the picks on the first throws of both games spook him? Has his injury gotten worse due to an overly-aggressive return to the field?

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock (2) throws the ball in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Whatever the answer, a solution needs to be found. Because this current iteration of Darnold isn’t winning anything. The offense either needs to remove the turnovers from the equation, or bring back the big plays from last year, to get back on track. And Darnold needs it too, or else that monster contract (from Seattle or elsewhere) will be out the window.

Nothing can ever take 2025 away from Sam. He had a great season and won a super bowl. That test is in his back pocket. But right now, he doesn’t look like a quarterback worthy of a $55 million a year contract. And for him, you better believe that’s the real final test. I’m rooting for him, but games like the last two are hurting his case.

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