Analyst has unconventional takeaway from Sunday's loss to the Rams
You can't fix what we saw from Sam Darnold on Sunday.- Diante Lee
On November 18th, 2025, Diante released his updated NFL power rankings on The Ringer, which drops the Seattle Seahawks one spot from second overall to third overall. He opens with a provocative statement: that Sam Darnold is unfixable.
"Sam Darnold doesn’t have a turnover problem (per se); he has a checkdown problem. Since he started to remake his career as a backup in San Francisco, Darnold has committed to taking chances downfield for the reward of big gains, even if it means throwing the ball into tight coverage," Lee wrote.
In 2024, Sam Darnold averaged 8.8 air yards per pass attempt in neutral game states (win probability 20-80%), which was 3rd most in the NFL, behind only Anthony Richardson and Jameis Winston. Thus far in 2025, Darnold is averaging 9.2 air yards per pass attempt (2nd most).
"In most games, that works out in his favor, and his tremendous arm talent makes this aggressive play style possible," Lee elaborates. "When he’s playing against a great defense, though, he doesn’t have the layers in his game to work through his progression and dump the ball off, and that problem gets worse when he’s under pressure."
Per Next Gen Stats, Sam Darnold ranks 4th with 0.41 expected points added (EPA) per play when not pressured. When under pressure, that number plummets to -0.53 EPA per play, which ranks 28th among qualifying QBs.
Unless Darnold can improve his ability to check the ball down to open receivers when under duress, well-coached defenses —like the Rams— will continue to cover the deep ball and dare him to go through his progressions quicker than he is comfortable doing.
More Seahawks on SI stories
Seahawks plummet in NFL power rankings after loss to Rams
Mike Macdonald on Seahawks’ message for Sam Darnold
Seahawks PFF grades: JSN on top, Sam Darnold hits bottom