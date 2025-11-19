All Seahawks

Analyst has unconventional takeaway from Sunday's loss to the Rams

You can't fix what we saw from Sam Darnold on Sunday.

On November 18th, 2025, Diante released his updated NFL power rankings on The Ringer, which drops the Seattle Seahawks one spot from second overall to third overall. He opens with a provocative statement: that Sam Darnold is unfixable.

Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold puts his hands on his knees after throwing his third interception of the game
Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold puts his hands on his knees after throwing his third interception of the game during the third quarter Sunday. / Jennifer Buchanan | The Seattle Times

"Sam Darnold doesn’t have a turnover problem (per se); he has a checkdown problem. Since he started to remake his career as a backup in San Francisco, Darnold has committed to taking chances downfield for the reward of big gains, even if it means throwing the ball into tight coverage," Lee wrote.

Texans Derek Stingley Jr. and Calen Bullock break up a pass intended for Seahawks Tory Horton.
Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and safety Calen Bullock break up a pass intended for Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tory Horton during the fourth quarter at Lumen Field. / Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

In 2024, Sam Darnold averaged 8.8 air yards per pass attempt in neutral game states (win probability 20-80%), which was 3rd most in the NFL, behind only Anthony Richardson and Jameis Winston. Thus far in 2025, Darnold is averaging 9.2 air yards per pass attempt (2nd most).

"In most games, that works out in his favor, and his tremendous arm talent makes this aggressive play style possible," Lee elaborates. "When he’s playing against a great defense, though, he doesn’t have the layers in his game to work through his progression and dump the ball off, and that problem gets worse when he’s under pressure."

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is hit while throwing by Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Jared Verse.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold is hit while throwing by Los Angeles Rams pass rusher Jared Verse. / Katie Chin | AP

Per Next Gen Stats, Sam Darnold ranks 4th with 0.41 expected points added (EPA) per play when not pressured. When under pressure, that number plummets to -0.53 EPA per play, which ranks 28th among qualifying QBs.

Unless Darnold can improve his ability to check the ball down to open receivers when under duress, well-coached defenses —like the Rams— will continue to cover the deep ball and dare him to go through his progressions quicker than he is comfortable doing.

