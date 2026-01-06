Sam Darnold redemption story among biggest NFL takeaways from Week 18

There was a total of 272 regular-season games in 2025, and now the league’s 106th campaign comes down to 13 postseason contests when it comes to determining a champion.

First things first. Bleacher Report NFL analysts Brent Sobleski, Gary Davenport, Kris Knox and Moe Moton put a bow on Week 18 in terms of winners, losers, and top takeaways.

Flashback to Saturday at Santa Clara. The winner of the Seattle Seahawks/San Francisco 49ers’ showdown at Levi’s Stadium would win a division title and wrap up the top playoff seed in the NFC playoffs. Mike Macdonald’s club put the clamps on Kyle Shanahan’s club, 13-3, and head into the postseason riding a seven-game winning streak.

As for the quartet’s takeaway from the 10-point win, the focal point proved to be Seahawks’ quarterback Sam Darnold. For the second straight season, he’s once again at the helm of a playoff club and been named to the Pro Bowl. It’s been quite the journey upward for the third overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft who was a disappointment for the New York Jets (2018-20) and the Carolina Panthers (2021-22).

Jan 3, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) rushes the ball against the San Francisco 49ers during the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

“Darnold made critical completions to Cooper Kupp on third downs to move the chains in the fourth quarter, which allowed the Seahawks to ice the game. Once seen as a bust from the 2018 draft, Darnold has helped lead the Minnesota Vikings and Seattle Seahawks to 14 wins in back-to-back campaigns. This time, his squad will get a first-round bye.”

The eight-year pro connected on 67.7 percent of his throws this season for 4,048 yards and 25 scores. He also turned over the ball a career-high 20 times. Nevertheless, he certainly made his share of plays, showed plenty of resiliency for a team that lost three games by a total of nine points. Of course, the specter of last season’s wild card performance against the Rams hasn’t quite been forgotten. He was sacked nine times and turned over the ball twice in a 27-9 loss.

“If there was any question about whether Darnold failed at his previous stops or if the clubs failed him, it’s clear that those teams didn't provide the structure for the signal-caller to succeed. In the right situation, the 28-year-old is a Pro Bowl-caliber quarterback who can win a lot of games. Now, Darnold must prove it in the postseason.”

