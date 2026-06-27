The Best, Worst and Likeliest Scenarios For the 2026 Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are viewed by many as a Super Bowl contender once again, but defending their title won't be as easy as it sounds.

The Seahawks have many teams breathing down their neck with a big red target on their back. Here's a look at three possible paths the Seahawks could end up taking this season.

The Best Case Scenario: Super Bowl Champions Once Again

Mike Macdonald and NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell pose with the Vince Lombardi trophy. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Seahawks are bringing back a good chunk of their Super Bowl roster, so they should be considered a massive threat to win it all once again. It won't be easy, but the Seahawks have the DNA of a champion.

They have a defense that rivals the best in the league, while their offense got better as the year went on in 2025. They'll be under new guidance in 2026, with Brian Fleury taking over for Clint Kubiak, but the foundation is still there for what should be a dynamic unit.

If rookie running back Jadarian Price can pick up where Kenneth Walker III left off, and if the defense can continue to play at a dominant level, it's going to be extremely difficult to beat the Seahawks in 2026. They should be the Super Bowl favorites if they can match their intensity from 2025.

The Worst Case Scenario: Injuries Push Seahawks Out of Playoffs

Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald reacts during the second half against the New York Jets. | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

We have seen how fickle the game can change with one small injury. The Seahawks were fortunate enough to not be stung by the injury bug very often throughout the year. When they dealt with injuries, they were able to recover in time when it mattered most.

Having that same luck for two years in a row is tough to ask for. Given how competitive the NFC West is, with the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers, a key injury or two could be the difference between first and third place in the division.

If the Seahawks fall on the wrong end of the injury report, it could lead to them finishing third in the NFC West and on the outside of the playoff picture.

The Likeliest Scenario: Seahawks Come Close, But Fall Short

Seattle Seahawks place kicker Jason Myers reacts after missing a field goal. | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Injuries are bound to happen, and the Seahawks might not get as lucky as they did in 2025. Their roster is incredibly deep, and players can fill in at a moment's notice when their number is called. The depth the Seahawks possess on the roster should be enough to make them a playoff contender.

Given how much the Rams have improved, Los Angeles is absolutely the mark to beat. The Rams made specific changes in order to challenge the Seahawks, who they lost to in the NFC Championship. The fact that the Seahawks play the Rams twice in the final three weeks of the regular season suggests that the year could come down to those two games, including Week 18 on the road at SoFi Stadium.

One of the three losses the Seahawks suffered in 2025 came to the Rams on the road. If Seattle loses that Week 18 game when they need to win it, it could result in getting the wrong draw for the playoffs that ultimately leads to their premature elimination.

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