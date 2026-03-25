Seahawks Have Super Bowl Target on Their Back

The Seattle Seahawks are coming into the season with a target on their back after winning the Super Bowl against the New England Patriots.

Only the Patriots (2003-04) and the Kansas City Chiefs (2022-23) have repeated as Super Bowl champions in the 21st Century, so it will be hard for the team to bring back the same level of intensity to win it all once again.

"Unfortunately, the way I look at it, I don't think they're the team to beat in the NFC. I mean, they're going to be a factor in the NFC because they still have a great team, but I don't think they're gonna be what they were last year," Isaac Rochell said on Good Morning Football.

Seahawks Have Competition in NFC West Gauntlet

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is pressured by the Seattle Seahawks defense. | Kevin Ng-Imagn Images

Pro Bowl wide receiver Brandin Cooks believes the team will have some competition from the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams, which will prove to be too much for the Seahawks to overcome.

"I think it's going to be hard for Seattle to really repeat in the NFC West," Cooks said on GMFB.

"I think it's the greatest division in football right now, no doubt. What the Rams did this offseason, loading up with [Trent] McDuffie and [Jaylen] Watson in that corner, I think they filled those holes to be able to stop ... that passing attack from Seattle. You lose Kenneth Walker, Super Bowl MVP. I think that's a hard piece to refill."

Our Expert Take

The Seahawks came out on top in the NFC West last season after tough challenges from the Niners and Rams. They were able to use their status as the No. 1 seed in the conference to roll through their division rivals en route to the Super Bowl. Getting that top seed is going to be another challenge and goal for the team this season.

A big reason why the Seahawks were fortunate to be in their position was injury luck. For the most part, the Seahawks stayed relatively healthy, making them a threat at full strength, especially in the later weeks of the season. That helped them beat the Rams and Niners in key games in the final three weeks of the year.

This season should come down to who is playing their best football in December and January. The Seahawks' experience of playing in late-season moments should help them, but it isn't an advantage they have over the Rams and Niners. Simply put, injuries are going to dictate the course of the season and it will be hard for the Seahawks to have the same luck while the Niners and Rams have the same misfortunes that plagued them this past season.

However, at full strength, the Seahawks have just as good of a chance to win as the Rams and 49ers do.

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