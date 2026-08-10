The Biggest Threat to Jadarian Price's Carries in Seahawks Rookie Year

The Seattle Seahawks selected Jadarian Price in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, hoping he would help rebuild the running back room after Kenneth Walker III departed in free agency for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Price wasn't the only running back the team added during the offseason. The Seahawks signed Emanuel Wilson to a one-year, $2.19 million contract after he spent three seasons with the Green Bay Packers. Wilson was Josh Jacobs' backup for the last two seasons in Green Bay, but he made his presence known during his time in the frozen tundra. Now that he's in Seattle, he's hoping to pick up where he left off and help the Seahawks with their revamped running game.

"This sounds really cliché right now, but he keeps stacking days from where he started to where he is now," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said of Wilson to reporters. "It seems like he keeps making plays, he keeps being productive in his style of ball, which is really cool. What he brings to the table is exciting. There's a physicality, a heaviness to his game, which is fun to have on offense."

What Will Emanuel Wilson's Role Be?

Seattle Seahawks running back Emanuel Wilson and offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

During the 17 games Wilson played with the Packers last season, 69 of his carries were on first down, while 39 were on second and 17 were on third. The Seahawks will likely incorporate Wilson as a second- and third-down back in their scheme, while Price takes on more of the first- and second-down carries.

Price was not much of a receiving back in his college days at Notre Dame, and his pass protection is something that he is working on as he moves into the pros. By giving Wilson that role, it will allow Price to slowly maneuver himself into a stronger player on third down and take some of the pressure off of him.

The Seahawks will also have Zach Charbonnet re-enter the mix at some point during the season as he recovers from a torn ACL. That could hurt Wilson's chances of seeing the field on offense. There is room for him to also contribute on special teams, which Seattle will take advantage of. It is expected to be a long season, and the Seahawks work best in a running back committee, so expect the team to give Wilson a chance to carry the ball throughout the entire season.

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