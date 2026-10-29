The Best, Worst and Likeliest Scenarios for Bears vs. Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks are taking on the Chicago Bears in Week 8's edition of Monday Night Football at Lumen Field.

The Seahawks and Bears are both in the NFC playoff picture as they try to jostle for positioning among the wild cards. That makes this week's contest super important, and the Seahawks hope the best-case scenario comes out on top. Here's a look at three possible outcomes for the Seahawks and Bears this week.

Best-Case Scenario: Seahawks Defense Remains Dominant, Shuts Down Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams looks to pass against the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks showed how dominant their defense can be after holding Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs to a single field goal in their matchup last week. The defense will be able to help them win games, and if they can do that against the number one offense in the league, they could probably do that against anybody.

It won't be easy against the Bears, who boast the third-best offense in the league, but the Seahawks will have the home crowd with them on primetime, and that should be a factor.

Bears quarterback Caleb Williams has looked strong throughout the season, but he has also struggled at points during the year, most notably in Week 2 against the Minnesota Vikings, when the offense scored just 3 points and he threw for 138 yards. He suffered an injury in that game and was out for a couple of weeks, but he has returned and thrown for over 300 yards in his past two games. If the Seahawks can catch him on an off day, they should have a chance to stay in the win column.

Worst-Case Scenario: Seahawks Offense Sputters, Bears Put Up Enough Points to Win

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold passes the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The defense will keep the Seahawks in games, but the offense has to do its part as well. Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold has struggled with turnovers at points during the year, and it has led to some stalling within the offense.

Running the football helped against the Chiefs, and that should be the team strategy against the Bears as well. Getting Jadarian Price and Zach Charbonnet back to the field will be a big help, but there could be some rust that needs to be shed. This might be the game they end up doing that.

A lot can go wrong for the Seahawks' offense, and if the defense gives up 14 to 17 points, it may not be enough for Seattle to win.

Likeliest Scenario: Seahawks Win Defensive Slugfest

Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu and linebacker Tyrice Knight tackle Kansas City Chiefs running back Kenneth Walker. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

I'm anticipating a low-scoring game on both sides, mainly because the Seahawks' defense is allowing just 17.9 points per game, which ranks fourth in the NFL.

The Seahawks will be able to control the tempo as they usually do at Lumen Field, and that should create a very low-scoring affair. It won't be an easy game for the Seahawks to win, but if they can take the momentum they built after beating the Chiefs, they should be able to have the confidence to beat any team in their path, including the Bears. The Bears are one of the better teams the Seahawks will face on the schedule between now and the end of the season.

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