NFC Playoff Picture: Where Are Seahawks After Beating Chiefs?

The Seattle Seahawks are turning the corner after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 20-3 to snap a two-game losing streak.

The Seahawks find themselves at 4-3, but that still is not enough to be in the NFC playoff picture after Week 7. Here's a look at where the Seahawks stand after seven weeks of action:

NFC playoff standings

1. Minnesota Vikings (6-0)

2. San Francisco 49ers (6-1)

3. New York Giants (4-2-1)

4. Carolina Panthers (3-3)

5. Chicago Bears (5-2)

6. Detroit Lions (4-2)

7. Green Bay Packers (4-3, 3-3 NFC)

8. Seattle Seahawks (4-3, 1-2 NFC)

9. Atlanta Falcons (3-4, 3-2 NFC)

10. Los Angeles Rams (3-4, 2-2 NFC)

11. Philadelphia Eagles (2-4) - playing on Monday Night Football

12. Dallas Cowboys (2-4) - playing on Monday Night Football

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-5, 1-0 NFC South)

14. New Orleans Saints (2-5, 0-1 NFC South, 1-3 NFC)

15. Arizona Cardinals (2-5, 1-4 NFC)

16. Washington Commanders (1-4-1)

Seahawks Find Themselves Outside of Playoff Picture

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba carries the ball against the Kansas City Chiefs. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It's far more important to be inside the top seven at the end of Week 18 as opposed to Week 7, so this isn't time for the Seahawks to panic. However, if the playoffs started today, the Seahawks would be on the outside looking in.

The Seahawks gained a game in the NFC West standings after the San Francisco 49ers lost to the Atlanta Falcons, but they still have some work to do. All four teams in the NFC North are currently in the playoff picture, as the Minnesota Vikings are the lone undefeated team in the league, while the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, and Green Bay Packers are the three wild cards.

Those NFC North teams will beat up on each other as the season continues, which gives hope to a team like the Seahawks, who are hoping to return to the playoffs.

Bears vs. Seahawks Could Have Playoff Implications

Seattle Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet runs for a gain during the third quarter against the Chicago Bears. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks' next game comes on Monday Night Football in Week 8 against the Chicago Bears, who find themselves inside the playoff picture. A Seattle win would push them ahead of Chicago in the standings, so that means it's high stakes in prime time once again for the Seahawks.

Kickoff between the Bears and Seahawks is scheduled for Monday at 5:15 pm PT inside Lumen Field. Fans can watch the game on ESPN or streaming on the ESPN app.

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