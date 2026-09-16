The Best, Worst and Likeliest Seahawks Scenarios vs. Cardinals

The Seattle Seahawks are traveling to the desert to face the Arizona Cardinals in Week 2 in their annual trip to State Farm Stadium.

The Seahawks are coming off a win in the season opener against the New England Patriots in a Super Bowl rematch, while the Cardinals are also unbeaten after dismantling the Los Angeles Chargers on the road. This week, anything can happen with a backup quarterback as Drew Lock starts for the injured Sam Darnold.

Here's a look at three possible outcomes for the Seahawks as they face the Cardinals.

The Best: Drew Lock Looks Like Sam Darnold, Seahawks Win Convincingly

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock reacts after defeating the New England Patriots. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lock has 28 NFL starts to his name since arriving in the NFL in 2019. He's 10-18 in those starts, but he has had some strong performances over the course of his career.

Lock has 17 starts in which he threw for over 200 yards and 4 in which he threw for over 300 yards. If Lock can have a similar production level to what Darnold would bring in a game like this, the Seahawks could have a chance to blow out the Cardinals in front of their home fans.

The Worst: Seahawks Offense is Stagnant, Turnovers Help Cardinals Pull Off Upset

Arizona Cardinals running back Jeremiyah Love reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Chargers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Cardinals' defense proved resilient on the road against the Chargers last week. They forced a pair of turnovers and turned the Chargers over on downs three times throughout the game. By coming up with these clutch plays, the Cardinals were able to build momentum for the offense, which came up with nearly 400 yards.

The Cardinals will have a tougher time against the Seahawks' defense, but if Arizona can force turnovers and shorten the field for their offense, it could lead to a higher chance of scoring for the Cardinals.

It's going to be tough for Arizona to win, but Seattle should not underestimate its opponent, especially a divisional one on the road. This game could easily be a trap for the Seahawks.

The Likeliest: Seahawks Win Defensive Struggle, Lock Does Enough to Win

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Leonard Williams celebrates after an interception to seal the win. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Seahawks don't have to win pretty, but they do need to score more points than the other team. That will be their goal going into Arizona this weekend, as it was back when they played New England. The Seahawks allowed the fewest points in the NFL in Week 1, apart from the San Francisco 49ers, who only gave up one touchdown to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks don't need Lock to be Darnold, they just need him to be himself and most importantly, keep the ball in Seattle's possession. If the Seahawks can take care of the football and force the Cardinals offense to give it their best shot against Seattle's defense, they should leave Arizona on a happy flight.

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