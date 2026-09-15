Why Seahawks Rookie Jadarian Price Has Cardinals Game Circled

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price will walk into State Farm Stadium in Week 2 as the team's starting running back, a role he didn't have much of in his time at Notre Dame.

Price certainly had the chops to be a starting running back in college football, as evidenced by the fact that he was the No. 32 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. However, he shared a backfield with No. 3 overall pick Jeremiyah Love, who will be his opponent on Sunday when the Seahawks visit the Arizona Cardinals.

"It'll be special," Price said of playing Love's Cardinals via the team's website. "We even talked about it, how we want to, you know, maybe swap jerseys or something if we can. Because it'll be a very special moment and I know that a lot of Notre Dame fans and Notre Dame people look forward to that moment. So, we'll definitely get a picture."

Jadarian Price vs. Jeremiyah Love in Week 2

Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price runs against New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Love and Price were the first two running backs taken in the 2026 NFL draft, and both had strong debuts to their professional careers.

After sitting out the preseason with injury concerns, Price was the leading rusher for the Seahawks against the New England Patriots. He ran the ball 10 times for 52 yards and caught 2 passes for 6 yards. As for Love, he found the end zone early against the Los Angeles Chargers and logged 11 carries for 41 yards on the ground to go with two catches for nine yards.

Stat Jadarian Price (SEA) Jeremiyah Love (ARI) Carries 10 11 Yards 52 41 Touchdowns 0 1 Receptions 2 2 Yards 6 9

Both Price and Love are expected to be key contributors for their respective offenses this season and the first divisional game on the schedule for both teams should continue to set the tone.

The Cardinals were strong against the run against the Chargers, limiting them to just 81 yards on the ground. Only 52 of those yards came from running backs on 16 carries, proving that Arizona has a strong front seven.

As for the Seahawks, they boast one of the best defensive lines in the league. If they can find a way to stunt Love's momentum that he built from Week 1, they should be able to snag a victory on the road against their NFC West rival.

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