Biggest Notes From Seahawks' 17th Training Camp Practice

Preseason football is here for most NFL teams. Several teams started their journey back towards the season with games set on Thursday. The Seattle Seahawks have their first preseason game at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday.

Instead of taking it easy and light, the Seahawks held a shells practice on Thursday to prepare more for the matchup. Several key aspects stood out in practice that will have an impact in Saturday’s game.

The Quarterbacks were In-Sync with their Targets

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (14) during the first training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

These training camp practices usually favor the quarterbacks considering how they can’t get hit and the pass-catchers are allowed to finish their routes. That being said, the three quarterbacks established great connections with their targets on Thursday.

Darnold continues to be impressive in showing how he takes command of the offense. Darnold made big plays to his top three targets in Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Rashid Shaheed and Cooper Kupp.

Second-year quarterback Jalen Milroe was impressive with his scrambling, but still found good windows for his pass-catchers. Milroe had several big plays to different players, but he established a big connection with wide receiver Cody White. Backup quarterback Drew Lock found great connections to wide receivers Jake Bobo and rookie Emmanuel Henderson.

Byron Murphy II really wants to be the team’s top-tier pass rusher

Byron Murphy made a promise this upcoming season. Not only does he want to be named to the Pro Bowl and receive All-Pro honors, but he wants to record more than 10 sacks. He is tired of feeling underrated as a defensive tackle in the NFL, especially since other defensive tackles weren’t as productive as him last season.

In Thursday’s practice, Murphy showed off the stellar movement and agility he possesses for a bigger- bodied defensive tackle like him. He is focusing on drills where he can launch from his stances more swiftly to get that head start. Murphy is also working on being more agile to use his speed and athleticism rather than just his violent strength to get to the quarterback.

Murphy was one of three players last season to account for a team-high seven sacks. This training camp was his best opportunity to develop into a more elusive pass rusher. Making him a quicker and more efficient pass-rusher will be a significant problem for other teams.

Key Missing Players

Jul 25, 2026; Renton, WA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Jadarian Price (8) during training camp at Virginia Mason Athletic Center. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As expected, the Seahawks were without some of their top young talent for practice. Second-year nickel Nick Emmanwori and running back Jadrian Price didn’t participate after being on the field for the Seahawks’ walkthrough practice session on Wednesday. This means the team is easing the players’ transition back into physical work. They are likely, and understandably, not going to play in Saturday’s preseason game versus the Dallas Cowboys.

The Seahawks were also without edge rusher Derick Hall, rookie cornerback Julian Neal and running back Emanuel Wilson. With Price and Wilson going through injuries, there is a good chance Velus Jones, Jacardia Wright, rookie T.J. Harden and rookie Justin Jones battle for key reps against the Cowboys. if George Holani plays on Saturday, it will only be for a few series.

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