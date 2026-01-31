Former NFL MVP Admits He Was Wrong About Sam Darnold

Cam Newton has accomplished just about everything that a quarterback can. From winning a Heisman and National Championship at Auburn to earning an MVP award and taking the Carolina Panthers to the Super Bowl, there's very little any critic can say Newton hasn't done.

While Cam seems to be holding out hope for a return to the league, these days he primarily works as an analyst, both on his own 4th & 1 podcast as well as regular appearances on ESPN's First Take.

Some of Newton's takes have been a bit too spicy to digest, but when it comes to playing QB in the NFL he's been on point more often than not.

If nothing else, Newton has the all-important quality that every good analyst needs: the ability to admit that you were wrong about a player and change your opinion of him. Here's Newton on his most recent podcast admitting he was wrong about Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold.

Cam Newton on Sam Darnold

Cam admits he was wrong and gives Sam Darnold his flowers 🌸 pic.twitter.com/OJUqsUHIuk — 4th&1 with Cam Newton (@4thand1show) January 30, 2026

As important as it is, changing your mind does not come naturally to a lot of talking heads, some of whom seem determined to continue doubting Darnold no matter what he does.

In a perfect world, winning a Super Bowl would permanently silence even his most-stubborn critics, but by now we know better than that. Even if he posts a perfect passer rating next Sunday in a blowout win over the Patriots, some analysts will continue bringing up Darnold's rough finish to the 2024 season, if not his early years with the Jets.

All Darnold can do is keep working on his game and improving in the areas where he still needs it.

On that score, Darnold's biggest step forward this season came when facing pressure. After taking a career-high 48 sacks with the Vikings, Darnold cut that number all the way down to 27 this season. Additionlly, Darnold dramatically improved when it comes to making plays off-script after the pocket breaks down. Meanhile, he continued to throw the best deep ball in the league and perform more efficiently on play action than anybody else.

Darnold did wind up leading the NFL in turnovers, so it's still a work in progress. The strides that he's taken over the last two years are as impressive as any other QB's glow-up over the same timeframe, though.

More Seahawks on SI stories

Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak not interested in one head coach job

Jeff Bezos + 3 other potential buyers for the Seattle Seahawks

Panthers assistant may save Seahawks from losing Klint Kubiak