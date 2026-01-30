NFL pundit resurrects dead-wrong narrative about Sam Darnold

After the Seattle Seahawks traded Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders and later signed Sam Darnold as their starting quarterback, they faced plenty of questions. Despite Smith's subpar numbers in 2024 and Darnold's breakout with the Minnesota Vikings that same season, Darnold was labeled a downgrade by critics.

Seattle was proven right in their decision, however. Smith struggled in Las Vegas and is set to be replaced after going 2-13 as a starter. Smith also led the NFL in interceptions with 17. As for Darnold, he had another strong season, leading Seattle to a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed while throwing for 4,048 yards with 25 touchdown passes and 14 interceptions.

Darnold has been even more impressive in the playoffs with 470 yards, four touchdown passes, and no interceptions. Despite his improved play when it matters most, Darnold is still being questioned for an old narrative.

CBS Sports' Tyler Sullivan said that Darnold might not be able to silence the doubters unless he wins the title against the New England Patriots.

"There's still the question in the back of people's minds, wondering if Darnold will turn back into a pumpkin at some point. As sensational as he was for Minnesota for the bulk of the 2024 season, he reverted to his old self in Week 18 and then in the playoff loss to Los Angeles over Wild Card Weekend," Sullivan wrote.

"That's what keeps some from having total confidence in Darnold heading into this Super Bowl, and a strong performance that ends with him hoisting the Lombardi Trophy may be the only way to rid those skeptics for good."

Narratives in the NFL are hard to escape

The funny thing about narratives in the NFL is that they can be nearly impossible to beat. Smith and Darnold are both examples of this.

Once Smith escaped his bust label and became known as a top-tier starter, that narrative stuck. Even when he struggled in 2024, there was a belief that he was a superior quarterback to Darnold.

Darnold, meanwhile, is still trying to shake his bust label. While he didn't work out for the New York Jets or Carolina Panthers, Darnold has become one of the hottest quarterbacks in the game. Over the past two seasons, and with two different franchises, he's gone 28-6 and is now 2-1 in the postseason.

Even with this success, he still has the same narrative chasing him.

