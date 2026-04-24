Updated Seahawks RB Depth Chart After Selecting Jadarian Price

Depending on who you ask, the Seattle Seahawks' selection of Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price was either a bold move or completely unsurprising given pre-draft rumors.

Regardless, the Seahawks have themselves an immediate replacement for Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III, who joined the Kansas City Chiefs in free agency this offseason. Presumed starter Zach Charbonnet will miss much of the 2026 season after tearing his ACL in January, so it's likely Price who will be given the keys.

Heading into Thursday's opening round of the draft, general manager John Schneider had only picked a running back in the first round once (Rashaad Penny in 2018). Overall, Price is just the fourth first-round running back in franchise history, following in the footsteps of Curt Warner (1983), Shaun Alexander (2000) and Penny.

So, how does Price immediately fit into the running back room? Will he have the entire workload to himself in Week 1 or share it with another back?

Updated Seahawks RB depth chart

Starter: Jadarian Price

Immediate backup/workload share: George Holani

Depth/cut candidates (in order of preference): Emanuel Wilson, Kenny McIntosh, Velus Jones Jr., Jacardia Wright, Cam Akers

Injured: Zach Charbonnet

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back George Holani (36) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks didn't use a first-round pick on Price to have him on the bench, even if they do believe in Wilson and Holani. Considering Schneider talked about trading back, they either loved Price that much or couldn't find a trade suitor.

Walker and Charbonnet were both second-round picks — still expensive, but not selections that come with a first-round salary and fifth-year option. Price figures to be the immediate starter and will likely handle most of the carries from the jump.

Holani has shown upside and figures to work into the mix somehow. Head coach Mike Macdonald expressed his confidence in Holani this offseason, but it doesn't appear to have been enough to be willing to thrust him into a starting role.

The Seahawks would only take on $550,000 in dead money if they cut Wilson with a post-June 1 designation, per Over The Cap, making that a possibility if he can't find a place on the roster. McIntosh would be the fourth running back in theory, but that likely puts him on the practice squad.

When Charbonnet returns, that's where things will get interesting. Charbonnet will be a free agent after the 2026 season and may be back in another workload share. That, coupled with coming off injury, may impact whether the Seahawks work to re-sign him long-term.

It's hard to imagine a situation where Price isn't expected to be the answer moving forward. Otherwise, why spend the first-round pick on him?

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