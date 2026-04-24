Seahawks Address Jadarian Price Pick and Why They Didn't Trade Back

There was ample time for the Seattle Seahawks to make their move in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. They could either make a trade work with another team to fall back for more picks, or they can stay with the No. 32 overall pick and get the best player available. That best player available would also help address the most needed position available with the pick for Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price.

Seahawks nation is divided over the pick of a running back in the first round. General manager John Schneider did what he had to do to ensure the Seahawks’ offense would be stable and they would overcome the loss of Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III. Schneider and head coach Mike Macdonald talk about what made Price stick out the most for their team.

What Makes Price Stand Out

Notre Dame running back Jadarian Price (24) celebrates with wide receiver Malachi Fields (0) after a Price touchdown in the first half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Price was one of the most interesting prospects in this 2026 NFL Draft class. He has great athleticism, he’s a gifted runner, dynamic and explosive, but he was a backup at Notre Dame behind Heisman Trophy finalist Jeremiyah Love. Price could’ve left to become one of the top running backs in college football, but he chose to believe in the process there.​

Despite being a backup for the past two seasons at Notre Dame, Price rushed for 1,420 yards and 18 touchdowns on 233 carries. He was able to prove that he was one of the top rushers in college football, despite being a backup. Macdonald says that workhorse attitude and determination to stick to the path were a big reason why the Seahawks felt the need to draft him.

"Just the commitment to Notre Dame by standard, loyalty, it's like family, all of those things. It's a great, cool story, something to really get excited about. Love talking to him, getting a vision. Just sticking out here, you can feel in the building, feel like he's one of us."

Why the Seahawks Didn’t Trade Back

Mar 31, 2026; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Seattle Seahawks general manager John Schneider during the 2026 NFL Annual League Meeting at the Arizona Biltmore. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Seahawks entered the 2026 NFL Draft expressing the desire to trade back for more picks, but when it came time, the Seahawks got their player. There were several trades in the first round, but the Seahawks didn't make the deal. Schneider talked about the Seahawks not taking the opportunity to trade back, even if there were options.

“We weren’t going to, like, completely force it. But it was important. We just lost a really good runner in Ken Walker."

As the first round was coming to an end, it was becoming evident that other teams didn’t create the trade offer enticing enough for the Seahawks to accept. The front office felt that the need for a potential starting running back was more urgent for the team than more lower caliber picks.

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