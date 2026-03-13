Kenneth Walker Hits the Ground Running With Chiefs

Kansas City had three free agent signings that spoke to the media Thursday afternoon. The focus of this was to get an introduction to the players and see what they are thinking about joining this Chiefs’ team.

Out of the three players to speak, Kenneth Walker was the focal point. After signing a three-year deal for $43.05 million, he was potentially the biggest free agency splash in all of the league.

The former Seattle running back is set to be a major key in the Chiefs’ offense this upcoming season. After signing Eric Bieniemy to the offensive coordinator position, Kansas City is looking forward to being dominant on the run game again.

Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy against the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

When the press conference opened, the first question was asked about why Kansas City was a fit for Walker.

“Cause it’s a winning culture. Watching them over the years, been to plenty of Super Bowls, and you know, they know how to win, so I feel like it’s a great fit for me,” Walker responded.

Being a Super Bowl MVP also adds to his own sense of knowing how to win. The Seahawks were led by an impressive season in the run game all year to bring them a Lombardi trophy.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike MacDonald and running back Kenneth Walker III (9) celebrate with the Vince Lombardi trophy after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs are also getting a humble player that recognizes all the work that has led to this moment.

“All the work that you put in as a kid, and the sacrifices my parents made for me and my siblings, and you seeing it’s paying off. It means a lot,” Walker added.

It isn’t easy to always compete at the highest level, but the team is putting together pieces to get back to their winning ways. With the draft coming up next month, the Chiefs will be looking for even more weapons to make sure the offense has its firepower.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For Walker, he even talked about what his driving force would be now that he has the ring, Super Bowl MVP, and the major contract.

“I’m just trying to go get another one. I know we got a lot of great guys on the team. Like I said, I’m ready to get to know them. Just go out there and do my best,” he said.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III (9) against the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Chiefs made two signings that even helped Walker’s decision on signing. The team now has two former running backs on their coaching staff with Bieniemy at offensive coordinator, and DeMarco Murray as a running backs coach.

“It means a lot cause they played the position. Their word, I feel like it holds more weight that much more, cause they were in this position before,” he added.

Oklahoma running backs coach DeMarco Murray during the Red River Showdown college football game between the University of Oklahoma (OU) and Texas at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022. Texas won 49-0. Lx18797 | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

Walker made sure to show the fans his true self and show how excited he was to play for Kansas City. After a 6-11 season, the Chiefs will be looking to bounce back in a significant way, and that starts with a more prominent run game.

“This is where I wanted to be,” Walker added.