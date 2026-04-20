Cowboys Paying Brandon Aubrey Puts Pressure on Seahawks, Jason Myers

The Dallas Cowboys and Brandon Aubrey reset the kicker market on Monday with a four-year, $28 million deal with $20 million guaranteed, per ESPN insider Adam Schefter.

It's a landmark deal for kickers in general, and Aubrey is hailed as one of the best in the NFL. But the Seattle Seahawks also have one of the league's top kickers, and he's beginning to look underpaid.

Jason Myers, who could have been the Super Bowl LX MVP with 17 total points in the game, last signed a new deal in 2023 when he received a four-year, $21.1 million contract from the Seahawks. He's currently the eighth highest-paid kicker in the league at $5.275 million per year, per Over The Cap.

Myers vs. Aubrey in 2025

Points scored: Myers, 171 (1st); Aubrey, 155 (3rd)

Field goal percentage (min. 30 attempts): Aubrey, 85.7% (8th); Myers, 85.4% (9th)

Longest made field goal: Aubrey, 64 yards (3rd); Myers, 57 (T-18th)

Accuracy on 50+ field goal attempts: Myers, 75% (9 for 12); Aubrey, 64.7% (11 for 17)

Nov 23, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey (17) reacts to a missed field goal in the third quarter against Philadelphia Eagles at AT&T Stadium. | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Why Myers deserves more

The biggest thing working against Myers is that he's 35 years old and may be nearing the end of his career. Whether he even plays beyond 2026, when his contract expires, is an unknown.

But this is a player who just set the all-time single-season scoring record with his 171 points and set a Super Bowl record with five field goals made. If Myers' points were subtracted from the Seahawks' total in the 29-13 win over the New England Patriots, Seattle would have lost the Super Bowl.

Aubrey has a bigger leg, of course, and he's four years younger. That's the major reason for his higher salary. This isn't a knock on Aubrey, but more so an emphasis on Myers being undervalued by Seattle.

Myers has continued to get better the longer he's been with the Seahawks. Even if he only plays 2026 and retires, it seems like the right move to give him a pay raise this upcoming season. He and the team may be able to work out a short extension that gives him more money now and keeps him under contract just one or two more years, also.

The Seahawks still have nearly $30 million in effective cap space and should be able to afford it. Myers was one of the most underrated contributors to Seattle's 2025 success, and he should be paid as such.

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