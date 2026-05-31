Vikings Hire GM Nolan Teasley; What It Means For Seahawks

The Seattle Seahawks front office is feeling bittersweet after the Minnesota Vikings hired assistant general manager Nolan Teasley to their staff.

Teasley replaces Kwesi Adofo-Mensah, who was fired on Jan. 30, and is now the general manager of the Vikings.

Here's a look at three ways this impacts the Seahawks moving forward:

Additional Draft Picks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba runs the ball after a catch against the Minnesota Vikings | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

The biggest impact the move has for the Seahawks is the fact that they gain an additional third-round pick in the 2027 and 2028 drafts. Since Teasley would be considered the "primary football executive" and is a minority, the Seahawks would be compensated for his departure as part of the NFL's Rooney Rule.

This is huge for the Seahawks, who will now have eight picks in the 2027 NFL Draft and seven in 2028. The Seahawks have conditional picks in the seventh round of each draft and it remains to be seen if either will be conveyed.

The Seahawks can now use these draft picks to help make trades to boost their team as they try and get back to the Super Bowl for the second straight season.

Seahawks-Vikings Pipeline Continues

There have already been connections between the Seahawks and Vikings, the biggest one coming with Sam Darnold at quarterback. This is further proof that the two teams think very similarly.

The Vikings valued Teasley and the work he has done for the Seahawks' front office over the past several years, culminating with the franchise's Super Bowl LX victory against the New England Patriots. They wanted a championship pedigree for their next general manager and they got that with Teasley.

Look for the Vikings to be a potential landing spot for former Seahawks players in the future.

Seahawks Front Office Gains Notoriety

Every team around the league is taking note of what the Seahawks have done over the last several years. The Seahawks have built a winning culture in the Pacific Northwest, and teams may want a piece of that. The Seahawks will look to find a replacement for Teasley, likely from within, and will continue to grow as a front office even with the departure.

This could lead to more interviews down the line with Seattle executives, especially if the franchise continues to have success over the next several years.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter