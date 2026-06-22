Dante Fowler Jr Wants The Full D-Law Experience In 2026

Dante Fowler Jr has had a full career in the NFL. A full decade worth of seasons, 159 games played, and 58.5 sacks. According to Spotrac, he’s made just over $74 million in NFL salary. Maybe it’s not quite the career you’d expect from a former third overall draft pick, but it’s a career a vast majority of players would happily take.

But he finds himself about to turn 32 years old, searching for that elusive super bowl victory. He’s played in one, and has twelve playoff games under his belt, but he has one final step he wants to take. If all this sounds vaguely familiar, it might be because it’s similar to the career arc of DeMarcus Lawrence last season. And now, Fowler has followed D-Law to Seattle.

What He’s Brought

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Dante Fowler (56) encourages the crowd for more noise during the fourth quarter. | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Despite an excellent college career at Florida that made him go third overall in the 2015 draft, Fowler has never really found a home in the NFL. In his defense, he certainly got off on the wrong foot, tearing his ACL in Jacksonville on the first day of mini-camp and missing his entire rookie year. He played well over the next two seasons, but not enough for a commitment.

Jacksonville traded him close to the 2018 trade deadline, sending him to the Rams for draft picks. This gave him an opportunity to play in the super bowl that year, and he had a career year of 11.5 sacks in 2019 when LA extended him, but even this wasn’t enough to convince the Rams to keep him around. He secured a free agent deal with the Falcons in 2020.

He didn’t see the end of that deal, having two bumpy seasons that included a couple of injuries and 7.5 sacks total before getting released. Dan Quinn, his coach at Florida and in Atlanta, had landed on his feet with the Dallas Cowboys, and picked him up cheap. Fowler had two solid seasons for the Cowboys off the bench, and then went with Quinn to Washington.

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (56) reacts from the field against the Miami Dolphins. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Fowler had one of the best seasons of his career for the Commanders, registering 10.5 sacks and helping the team to the NFC Championship Game. Even that didn’t earn him a long-term commitment, and he found his way back to Dallas for 2025. There, he was effective, but muted in impact as part of a historically bad defense. And now, his journey brings him to Seattle.

Reports indicate that his decision was impacted by the experience and input of DeMarcus Lawrence, who had a full career as a Dallas Cowboy without ever playing in a conference championship game, and then needed just one year as a Seahawk to win a super bowl. The two were teammates in Dallas, and D-Law advised him to jump aboard for 2026.

What To Expect

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) throws against Washington Commanders linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. (6). | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Fowler is big for his position, particularly when asked to play standup edge as he will mostly be as a Seahawk. Getting to play in a 3-4 defense has been a crucial element of Fowler’s best seasons in the NFL, however, so it suits him. And, clearly, Mike Macdonald likes the bigger and stronger edge rushers who can hold their ground and play the run, so it makes sense.

I’m not expecting Dante to have the same level of impact that DeMarcus had for Seattle last season. However, I expect we’ll see much better production from him than we did in Dallas, as he switches over to an elite defense with the depth and talent to support him and give him good opportunities. He’ll also get the chance to mostly play with a lead in 2026.

He’ll be strong against the run, provide 5-6 sacks, be rotated so he has something left in the tank for the postseason, and have a great chance at finally winning a super bowl. He is on a one-year deal, so there’s no guarantee he’s found a permanent home, but it might be too late for that at his age anyway. But better to be a journeyman with a ring, than just a journeyman.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) is sacked by Jacksonville Jaguars defensive end Dante Fowler (56). | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

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