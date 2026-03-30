Seahawks Expect 5-Time Pro Bowler Back in 2026

A Super Bowl title was one of the last things that five-time Pro Bowler and former Second Team All-Pro edge rusher DeMarcus Lawrence wanted for his career. Lawrence will be 34 years old in April and is heading towards his 13th season in the NFL.

He got his championship in one season with the Seattle Seahawks after 11 with the Dallas Cowboys. So, with that goal completed, the rumors began to swirl that Lawrence could ride off into the sunset.

However, at the NFL annual meeting, Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald quelled some concerns on Lawrence's status for 2026.

Lawrence is 'coming back' as Seahawks try to repeat

Macdonald was originally asked about all of the team's older veterans who are still under contract. Uchenna Nwosu, Leonard Williams, Cooper Kupp, Jarran Reed, Eric Saubert and Lawrence are all critical players on either offense or defense who will be over 30 years old in 2026.

"Nothing has changed there," Macdonald said when asked if any of those players plan to retire, per Seahawks.com reporter John Boyle.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (0) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after defeating the New England Patriots during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Because of discussion this offseason, Macdonald was also asked about Lawrence specifically.

"To my knowledge, he’s coming back," Macdonald responded, per Boyle. "He always has the right to change his mind, but as of right now, he’s coming back.”

Lawrence was excellent in 2025, even at 33 years old. He made his fifth Pro Bowl after totaling 53 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, 6.0 sacks, three forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries — two of which he returned for a touchdown.

The former Cowboys legend continued that dominance in the postseason, totaling seven tackles, three tackles for loss, three more forced fumbles and 2.0 sacks. Lawrence was a consistent big-play threat on the defensive side of the ball, and losing him would be a massive hit to the Seahawks' defense.

Seattle already lost Boye Mafe in free agency, reducing the team's proven edge rusher room to Derick Hall and Nwosu if Lawrence were to hang up his cleats. Lawrence still has two years remaining on a three-year, $32.5 million contract he signed with the Seahawks last offseason.

Lawrence's likely return is excellent news for a Seahawks defense that also lost safety Coby Bryant and cornerback Riq Woolen to free agency. Keeping as much of the 2025 unit together as possible will be key to their 2026 success.

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