Seahawks 2026 Free Agency Tracker: Latest Signings, Losses, News and Rumors

The Seattle Seahawks and the rest of the league are in the midst of the league's legal tampering period, allowing all 32 teams to speak with any free agents in the NFL.

The Seahawks are a team to watch as the defending Super Bowl champions, who are looking to bring back as many of their players as possible. Here's a look at everything you need to know for the Seahawks free agency:

Latest Signings

Josh Jobe is signing with the Seahawks on a three-year, $24 million contract.

Losses

Pass rusher Boye Mafe is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, who are reportedly giving him a three-year deal worth $60 million.

Defensive back Coby Bryant is joining the Chicago Bears, who will sign him to a three-year, $40 million contract once the new league year begins.

Running back Kenneth Walker III is off to the midwest to sign with Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, who are making him the highest-paid running back in league history on a deal that will pay him $45 million over three seasons.

Rumors

The Seahawks have long been rumored throughout the offseason to be looking to keep as many of their own free agents as possible. Half of them have already been accounted for in the first few hours of the league's legal tampering period.

Mafe, Bryant and Walker are all moving on while Jobe is staying with the team. The Seahawks could also look to sign some members of the San Francisco 49ers offense as they have familiarity with offensive coordinator Brian Fleury. Among those players are wide receiver Jauan Jennings, who is likely exiting San Francisco after the team signed Mike Evans from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Seahawks could be inclined to sign Jennings if they lose out on Rashid Shaheed, who has been rumored to join the Las Vegas Raiders, who added former Seattle offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak to be their head coach. Kubiak coached Shaheed while he was the offensive coordinator of the New Orleans Saints, who traded the wide receiver to the Seahawks back in November ahead of the trade deadline.

The Seahawks should look to take care of their own free agents before figuring out which outside players to sign.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Super Bowl champions from Seattle Seahawks On SI —

Sign Up For the Seahawks Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Seattle Seahawks Newsletter