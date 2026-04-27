Seahawks Still Have Question Marks Despite NFL Draft Answers

The Seattle Seahawks didn’t have many concerns entering the 2026 NFL Draft. For the most part, the Seahawks’ front office answered some of the biggest questions. The Seahawks have their first-string running back, a loaded secondary, and a potential contender for starting right guard. If there is one roster hole that the Seahawks weren’t able to address, it is the edge rusher position.

Why the Seahawks Still Have Questions at Edge Rusher

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Seattle Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu (7) celebrates with safety Nick Emmanwori (left) and defensive end Leonard Williams (right) after scoring a touchdown against the New England Patriots during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Seattle entered the Draft with only four picks and attempted to trade back early. The offers weren’t good enough for the front office to move back, so they decided to get running back Jadarain Price in the first round, followed by two defensive backs on day 2. Day 3 was spent addressing depth at wide receiver, secondary, and getting competition for the starting right guard.

It became clear after the Draft that the Seahawks were willing to throw a young Day 3 edge rusher just to replace the depth left by the departure of Boye Mafe. The Seahawks considered an edge rusher early because DeMarcus Lawrence is considering retirement, while edge rusher Uchena Nwosu and defensive tackle Leonard Williams are set to be free agents after the season. Derrick Hall is playing in the final year of his rookie deal.

The pick for an edge rusher was likely more of an investment for the 2026 season for that player to likely develop into a key starter by 2027. There is a need for an edge rusher based on the fear of who could be gone after this upcoming season.

Where the Seahawks Go From Here at Edge Rusher

Nov 3, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. (13) sacks Arizona Cardinals quarterback Jacoby Brissett (7) in the second half at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

As of this season, the Seahawks have good depth at the edge despite the departure of Mafe. There could be less worry if Ivey or Sheriff develops into playmakers. Just because the Draft is over doesn’t mean that the Seahawks aren’t done addressing the position.

There are continuous rumors that the Cleveland Browns could be interested in trading star edge rusher Myles Garrett for the right price. The Browns would likely ask for two first-round picks and maybe more to part with the league’s defensive player of the year. At 30 years old, Garrett is already a first ballot Pro Football Hall of Famer, but he has almost no playoff success. The Seahawks have shown previous interest in trading for the Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby, so making a blockbuster deal for Garrett wouldn’t be out of character for the front office.

Realistically, the Seahawks might sign a veteran edge rusher like Dante Fowler Jr., who remains unsigned. Fowler visited the Seahawks facility shortly before the NFL Draft and was impressed with the organization. Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde was Fowler’s defensive line coach in his first stint with the Dallas Cowboys.

The Seahawks could make a serious signing for Fowler now that the Draft is concluded. More than likely, the edge rusher position will be the biggest need this next offseason. It won’t be a surprise for general manager John Schneider, as they’ve likely planned for this event.

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